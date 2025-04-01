With the Pittsburgh Steelers still waiting on Aaron Rodgers to decide whether he wants to join their organization in the 2025 NFL offseason, they aren't too fond of his cat-and-mouse game, per Ian Rapoport on Monday's edition of The Insiders on NFL Network.

“I assume the Steelers would like a decision sooner rather than later,” Rapoport said via his account on X. “Not ‘I assume,' I know. Several members of the organization have said so.”

Now, with the tone Rapoport said this in during The Insiders, it appeared like he might've said something he shouldn't have on the show. Maybe that's just looking too much into it, but with NFL teams trying to avoid smokescreens by other franchises ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, it's always best to keep information in-house during this part of the offseason. And with Mike Tomlin running the show for the Steelers, he likely wasn't all too pleased with Rapoport's reporting.

However, as is tradition, the NFL is holding its owners meetings in Palm Beach, FL, with the offseason get-together wrapping up on Wednesday. And during his time rubbing shoulders with NFL executives, Rapoport believes the entire league is getting a bit sick of Rodgers' games.

“It has been fascinating,” Rapoport added. “You walk around these league meetings, talk to other general managers and coaches. How many different people have said, ‘Hey, when’s Rodgers going to make his decision?' It does seem like it has agitated everyone.”

As a 41-year-old free-agent quarterback, Rodgers doesn't necessarily have the same shine he once had. Not only is Rodgers facing an undefeated opponent in Father Time, but he's also facing the limitations of a human body. Even as a seemingly healthy 41-year-old, he's 81 weeks removed from his season-ending Achilles tear against the Buffalo Bills to kick off the 2023 season.

2024 was a bit better of a year for him once he acclimated to the season, but it didn't start great for the four-time league MVP returning from his Achilles injury.

And after getting released by the New York Jets, it might be time for Rodgers to retire, as hard as that might be for him to accept. If he doesn't retire, the Steelers could be his only chance of playing in 2025.

With the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, and all other quarterback-needy teams passing on Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers are possibly his last option. So, if he wants to start meaningful games in the 2025 NFL season, his best bet is to sign with the Steelers in the offseason.

Rodgers can either sign with the Steelers or wait for a quarterback to get injured and hope the team is willing to sign him. But, going about it that way takes away the entire offseason of building a relationship with receivers, making it an even bigger gamble.

All-in-all, Rodgers is doing his best to ensure the 2025 NFL offseason has his name fluttering throughout. He might argue that attention isn't his motive, but after 20 years in the league, his offseason antics are becoming repetitive and uninteresting.

The Steelers just want to know their 2025 quarterback; that's all.