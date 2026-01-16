The Pittsburgh Steelers’ intentions seem clear as they seek a defensive-minded person to replace Mike Tomlin after he stepped down. That side of the ball is likely the key, and the Steelers are interviewing the Packers’ DC for their head coaching vacancy, according to a post on X by Tom Pelissero.

“The Steelers will interview Packers DC Jeff Hafley on Saturday for their head coaching job, per source.”

Hafley has been the Packers’ defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. His 2024 team finished No. 5 in the NFL in total yards, sixth in points, and fourth in takeaways. This year, the Packers slipped to 12, 11, and all the way to No. 26 in those three categories.

Steelers kicking tires on Packers’ Jeff Hafley

It is expected that the Steelers will lean toward a defensive-minded coach. They’ve only had three since 1969. Chuck Noll led the team from 1969-91, followed by Bill Cowher from 1992-2006. Mike Tomlin held the reins from 2007-2025.

Hafley has head coaching experience, spending four seasons in that role at Boston College. He wasn’t very successful, posting a record of 22-26.

In the NFL, he coached Ronde Barber with the Buccaneers, and Barber had good things to say about Hafley, according to steelersdepot.com.

“He has these quiet leadership qualities that people gravitate toward,” Barber said. “He’s successful because he communicates. And the guys know exactly what they’re supposed to do and when they’re supposed to do it.”

Still, Art Rooney II said he’s going to be open-minded about what direction to go for the next head coach, according to The Athletic.

“Can I sign up for another Chuck Noll or another Bill Cowher or another Mike Tomlin?” Rooney asked. “Sure, somebody that we feel fits that mold would be great. But we’re not going to narrow the box too much. I think if I’ve learned anything, it’s to have an open mind. When we had Mike in for his first interview, certainly wasn’t expecting that he was going to be our next head coach.

“I think there are a lot of things that go into being a successful head coach. Number one, really in my mind, is leadership and really trusting that this person can stand up in front of your team day in and day out. Hold their attention and have them motivated to do what they do. That’s the most important part.”