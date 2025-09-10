The Pittsburgh Steelers reshaped their roster with several key moves, highlighted by the signing of veteran safety Jabrill Peppers. The team also added cornerback James Pierre to the 53-man roster and quarterback Logan Woodside to the practice squad while placing linebacker Malik Harrison and quarterback Skylar Thompson on injured reserve.

Peppers, 29, brings proven versatility and experience to Pittsburgh’s secondary. A first-round pick by Cleveland in 2017, he has logged 99 career games and 85 starts across stints with the Browns, Giants, and Patriots. Known for his physicality and range, Peppers has 511 tackles, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles, and 35 pass breakups in his career. He also has extensive experience on special teams, adding depth to multiple units.

He joins the Steelers after being released by New England in a surprising roster cut. Despite a limited 2024 season due to injury, Peppers recorded 40 tackles, two pass deflections, and an interception in six games. His addition helps offset the loss of DeShon Elliott, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

The Steelers made other roster adjustments

Alongside Peppers, the Steelers elevated James Pierre from the practice squad. Pierre, who has appeared in 82 career games for Pittsburgh, has built a reputation as a reliable special teams contributor with the ability to step in at cornerback when needed. He has 117 tackles, three interceptions, and five forced fumbles in his career.

To create roster space, the team placed Harrison and Thompson on injured reserve. Harrison is out with a knee injury, while Thompson suffered a hamstring issue. Both players are eligible to return later this season.

Woodside, meanwhile, returns to Pittsburgh’s practice squad to provide insurance at quarterback. He brings experience with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith from their time together in Atlanta, making him a natural fit as an emergency option behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph.

The Steelers’ flurry of moves underscores the front office’s urgency to maintain depth and versatility early in the season. With Peppers in the fold and Pierre stepping back into the mix, Pittsburgh has reinforced two key areas while buying time for injured contributors to recover.