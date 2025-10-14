Jalen Ramsey had bragging rights towards TJ Watt and Myles Garrett following the Pittsburgh Steelers' 23-9 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon.

Ramsey has been enjoying his first year with the Steelers, having departed the Miami Dolphins after two seasons. He's embraced his role in the defense, shining in the secondary as Pittsburgh had a strong start to the season.

Against the Browns, Ramsey finished with six tackles, two pass deflections and two sacks. In the sacking department, he had the advantage over his co-star Watt (0.5 sacks) and opponent Garrett (no sacks).

Ramsey reflected on his performance after the game, via reporter Ari Melrov. He said he plans on telling his family about his edge over Watt and Garrett in the matchup.

“Imma probably tell my kids about this. I played in a game with TJ Watt and Myles Garrett and had two sacks. That’s crazy, huh!?,” Ramsey said.

What lies ahead for Jalen Ramsey, Steelers

It's certainly a notable and humorous story for Jalen Ramsey to tell to his family. Having more sacks than TJ Watt and Myles Garrett, who both have knacks for being elite pass rushers, in a game is worth having bragging rights about.

Ramsey has been productive throughout five games in the Steelers' secondary. He has 20 tackles, four pass deflections, three quarterback hits, and an interception so far.

Pittsburgh boasts a 4-1 record after five games, leading the AFC North Division standings. They are two games above the Cincinnati Bengals and three games above the Baltimore Ravens and Browns. As for the conference, they control the second spot as they only trail behind the Indianapolis Colts.

The Steelers continue preparation for their upcoming matchup, being on the road. They face the Bengals on Oct. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET.