The not-so-secret desire for the New York Giants this offseason is to address the quarterback position. Reports indicate the front office attempted to trade for Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford, but they were unable to pull off the move. Still, New York seemingly remains in the market for a veteran quarterback option.

Holding the No. 3 pick overall in the 2025 NFL Draft puts the Giants in place to possibly select a rookie quarterback as well. It's commonly known that the franchise wants to pair a young rookie with a veteran this offseason. However, the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns own the No. 1 and No. 2 picks, and many believe they're going to select a quarterback.

With that in mind, in the latest mock draft from Charles Davis of NFL.com, Davis has the Giants selecting Jaxson Dart third overall. He also has the Titans selecting Sanders while the Browns take Ward. Davis explains that New York “might not feel like they can sit back and wait” for a quarterback this offseason.

“The last time the Giants went all in on a QB from Ole Miss, it worked out pretty well. I know people have not been projecting Dart to go this high, but New York has a screaming need at the position,” Davis wrote. “After passing on Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy, and Bo Nix in last year's draft, the G-Men might not feel like they can sit back and wait this time around.”

Dart has seemingly climbed up projected draft boards after having a strong showing at the NFL Combine. However, many still believe he's going to fall into the later portion of the first round or perhaps be available early in round two.

The soon-to-be 22-year-old quarterback put up career numbers during his senior year at Ole Miss. Through 13 games played, Dart had career highs in passing yards (4,279), total touchdowns (32), and completion percentage (69.3%). He also threw just six interceptions in his 2024 campaign.

New York had four quarterbacks (Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito, and Tim Boyle) throw passes for them last season. The quartet combined for 3,521 passing yards, 19 total touchdowns, and 13 interceptions while throwing a combined 62.0% completion percentage. In comparison, Dart played at a much higher level than all four of the Giants' quarterbacks last season. However, he was participating at the college level and not the NFL.