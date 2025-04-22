With Najee Harris on the Los Angeles Chargers, Jaylen Warren is potentially in line to take over as the starting running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The NFL Draft could change that, however, on Tuesday, the club reached a deal with Warren ahead of the start of the 2025-26 season.

Reports indicate that the Steelers signed Warren to a one-year restricted free agent tender, according to team writer Teresa Varley. It's a deal that keeps the 26-year-old running back in Pittsburgh and provides the franchise with some insurance. Restricted free agent tenders allows a team to maintain the player's rights and if Warren were to sign elsewhere next offseason as a free agent, then the club would receive draft compensation.

“Running back Jaylen Warren signed a one-year restricted free agent tender. Warren originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft, making the 53-man roster from the start.”

Warren has served as a backup running back for the Steelers in the past three seasons. He's been reliable despite the limited role he's played in Pittsburgh, as he owns a 4.8 yards per attempt on his career. The former Oklahoma State running back ended the 2024-25 campaign with 511 rushing yards, 310 receiving yards, and a single touchdown.

After signing Warren to a restricted free agent contract, the Steelers have six total running backs on the roster. As of now, former Philadelphia Eagles rusher Kenneth Gainwell and journeyman Cordarrelle Patterson are deemed the immediate backups behind Warren. Other names include Jonathan Ward, Aaron Shampklin, and Evan Hull.

Pittsburgh will enter the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 21 pick overall. Despite being involved in Aaron Rodgers rumors, some speculate the Steelers could select a quarterback with that pick. Especially considering Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson are the only two quarterbacks on the roster ahead of Thursday's draft.