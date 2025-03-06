The Seattle Seahawks could look very different at the beginning of the 2025 NFL season. Seattle is entering the second offseason under head coach Mike Macdonald and is ready to make some moves. Seahawks WR DK Metcalf started the offseason with a bang, requesting a trade on Wednesday.

If Seattle does trade Metcalf, they do not want to deal for a small return. The Seahawks are demanding a first- and third-round picks in return for WR DK Metcalf, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Russini added that Metcalf would like a contract extension worth $30 million per season with his new team if traded.

Despite the high asking price, multiple teams have inquired about Metcalf.

Metcalf has been an excellent receiver ever since joining the NFL in 2019. He has never had fewer than 59 receptions, 900 receiving yards, and five touchdowns in each of his six seasons in the NFL. Metcalf is an alpha X receiver could fit into any offense in the league.

Seattle also announced the release of WR Tyler Lockett on Wednesday.

If Metcalf is actually traded, Jaxon Smith-Njigba may find himself as the only viable receiver left on the Seahawks.

Could the Chargers be the perfect trade destination for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf?

The Los Angeles Chargers could be the most likely trade destination for DK Metcalf.

LA was reportedly aggressively pursuing Metcalf last offseason and at the trade deadline.

“Dating back to last offseason, the #Chargers were the one team that quietly but aggressively pursued him in trade talks—only to be rebuffed by Seattle,” Jordan Schultz reported on X, formerly Twitter. “The Chargers remain in the receiver market this offseason.”

Los Angeles has a huge need at wide receiver, with Ladd McConkey as their only reliable weapon. The Chargers also finally have the cap space needed to give Metcalf the extension he wants.

Many teams around the NFL still believe that the Chargers are hot on Metcalf's trail.

“The Chargers are a team several around the league are watching as a possible DK Metcalf landing spot,” Schultz concluded.

The Chargers currently hold the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They may have to part with that pick if they want to acquire Metcalf.