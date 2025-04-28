The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in need of a starting quarterback after only picking Ohio State's Will Howard in the 2025 NFL Draft. There's still a chance the front office signs veteran Aaron Rodgers, however, nothing is certain until a deal is done. In the meantime, the organization managed to improve the wide receiver corps after signing Robert Woods to a new contract on Monday.

Reports indicate that Woods is signing a one-year, $2 million deal, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The 33-year-old wideout joins a wide receiver group consisting of DK Metcalf and George Pickens.

Woods played for the Houston Texans the previous two seasons before signing with the Steelers. He's served more as a depth player in recent years, providing veteran leadership. The former Texans wide receiver finished the 2024-25 campaign with 20 receptions for 203 receiving yards. He failed to record a single touchdown last season for the first time in his career.

It's a good move for the Steelers as they add another weapon to the offense that has lacked firepower in previous years. We shouldn't expect anything crazy from Woods' performance-wise, but he at least can help the team maintain consistency when his number is called. There's a chance Pittsburgh brought him in to help with Pickens' alleged off-field issues.

Woods is entering his 13th season in the NFL. He began his career in 2013 with the Buffalo Bills, where he played for four seasons. He then moved on and served as a top target for the Los Angeles Rams for five years before having a one-year stint with the Tennessee Titans.

As for the quarterback position, it remains unclear who the starter will be. The Steelers signed Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson in the offseason, and the team has made it clear that Rudolph could be the starter. That's assuming the franchise somehow doesn't acquire Rodgers by the beginning of the 2025 season. Kirk Cousins is also rumored to be a potential trade option for the Steelers.