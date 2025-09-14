The Pittsburgh Steelers walked out of MetLife Stadium with a 34-32 victory and a sense of satisfaction that stretched beyond the scoreboard. While Aaron Rodgers shone in his Steelers debut against his former team, many within the organization could not help but think about what might have been if Justin Fields were running the show in Pittsburgh.

Last season, Pittsburgh chose Russell Wilson over Fields despite pushback from within the locker room and coaching staff. Wilson provided a brief spark but ultimately faded. That decision lingered as Fields, now the starting quarterback for the Jets, looked sharp and energized. The sight of Fields playing freely on the other sideline served as a quiet reminder for those in Pittsburgh who once lobbied for him. However, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, their reaction after the final whistle was simple. Told ya so.

Aaron Rodgers delivers a statement in his Steelers debut

While Fields showed flashes, the game belonged to Rodgers. The 41-year-old quarterback threw four touchdown passes and completed 22 of 30 attempts for 244 yards, giving Pittsburgh fans a glimpse of what they hope will be a steadying force under center. His final scoring strike, an 18-yard connection with Calvin Austin III, capped an afternoon in which Rodgers silenced doubts about his ability to perform at a high level.

Rodgers admitted the win meant something extra, not only because it came against the franchise that let him go but also because of the atmosphere created by Steelers fans. Nearly half of MetLife Stadium was filled with black and gold, and Rodgers said he was surprised by how loud it became when the Jets had the ball late.

Chris Boswell’s 60-yard field goal with less than a minute left and Jalen Ramsey’s decisive hit on a fourth-down pass to Garrett Wilson sealed the win. For coach Mike Tomlin, it was a fitting opening statement.

“It was good to learn while winning,” Tomlin said. “We did enough, but there is still plenty to clean up.”

For now, the Steelers can take comfort in two things. Rodgers looks capable of leading them forward, and their instincts about Fields were not misplaced. The new chapter in Pittsburgh began with a victory and a subtle reminder of the road not taken.