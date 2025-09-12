The New York Jets suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season opener. Aaron Rodgers returned to MetLife Stadium and tossed four touchdowns against his former team in Week 1. But despite the defeat, the rebuilding Jets offered signs of encouragement with an unexpectedly competitive performance.

Justin Fields quickly established a fruitful connection with Garrett Wilson in his Jets debut. And New York’s top wideout was impressed with the fifth-year quarterback.

“This game rewards people that love it … and he loves the game. He plays it the right way and has the right mindset. Every time he takes the field, all the teammates, that stuff's contagious, right?” Wilson said, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

“So, when your quarterback's doing that, it's like you have no choice. I'm going to pop up after taking a hit or whatever it may be because you see him do it,” Wilson added.

Justin Fields impressed in his Jets debut

“Stuff like that for receivers is like a dream. All of a sudden, you're just running routes, and you get the break-off and play street ball a little bit and it's open. Yeah, man, we're all excited.”

The Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal over the offseason. The move reunited the passer with Wilson, as the two played together at Ohio State. And they connected for their first Jets touchdown in Week 1.

Wilson finished with a game-high seven receptions for 95 yards and a score against the Steelers. And Fields enjoyed a strong start, going 16/22 for 218 yards and a touchdown through the air. He also added 48 yards and two scores on the ground.

The Jets held the lead in the fourth quarter but Pittsburgh came storming back. It took a 60-yard Chris Boswell field goal with a little over a minute remaining to beat New York 34-32.

Fields and Wilson look to build on a promising start when the Jets host the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.