The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the more surprising teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. Most NFL fans expected the Ravens and Bengals to run the AFC North in 2024, but the Steelers made some noise themselves. The Steelers won 10 games and even made the playoffs, though they were bounced in the first round. Now the Steelers have some tough choices to make this offseason, especially at the quarterback position.

Steelers QB Russell Wilson is reportedly confident that Pittsburgh may bring him back for the 2025 season.

NFL insider Adam Schefter explained on a recent episode of The Adams Schefter Podcast that Wilson told him there's a realistic chance he returns to Pittsburgh.

“I saw Russell at the Super Bowl and he still thinks despite the speculation of the contrary that there’s a realistic chance that he’s going to be back in Pittsburgh,” Schefter said. “That he’s talked about the future and what this offense and what the personnel would look like with the Steelers. He’s operating like he’s definitely interested in being there.”

Steelers fans should not get too carried away with this information. There was always a chance that Wilson would return to Pittsburgh this offseason. This is especially true because Pittsburgh does not have a realistic path to acquiring a quarterback who is better than Wilson before the 2025 season.

One report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Tuesday claimed that the Steelers are ‘split' on the decision between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Former Steelers Bryant McFadden weighs on Pittsburgh's quarterback decision

Former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden recently weighed in on Pittsburgh's big QB decision.

McFadden threw his support behind Justin Fields as the best path forward for the Steelers.

“If I'm Pittsburgh, I try to keep Justin Fields in a Steelers uniform,” McFadden said. “Justin Fields will probably be cheaper than Russell Wilson. Having him in the lineup, he adds another playmaker to an offense that lacks playmakers. A year ago… the only offensive playmaker they had was George Pickens. When George wasn't involved in the game you didn't have any playmakers.”

In the same interview, McFadden shot down rumors about Aaron Rodgers being an option for the Steelers.

“With Aaron Rodgers, based on what we saw with him in New York, if the pocket isn't there he gives you nothing,” McFadden said. “Justin Fields can actually make you miss.”

Fields could be the best option for Pittsburgh as long as the two sides can agree on a fair price.