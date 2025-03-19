The NFL quarterback carousel is in full motion at this point in the offseason. Aaron Rodgers is one of the few remaining veteran options on the market with interest from multiple teams. It seems that Rodgers is finally narrowing his list of teams to a few finalists.

Rodgers is reportedly focused on pursuing his options with the Steelers and Giants, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Rodgers is rumored to have standing offers from both teams.

The Vikings are no longer an option for Rodgers as they've made it clear they are not pursuing the veteran QB.

The Steelers and Giants offer Rodgers two completely different team situations to choose from.

Pittsburgh has an established history of success as an organization, though they've fallen on hard times after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. Russell Wilson was not able to win a playoff game with the Steelers in 2024. Perhaps Rodgers believes he can get the job done in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Giants have a much less stable foundation. New York brought back Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen for one more season, but it is clear that they are on the hot seat. At this point in his career, Rodgers is a year-to-year proposition anyways, so the uncertain future in New York may not turn him away.

How will Aaron Rodgers decide between Giants, Steelers in NFL free agency?

Now that we know which teams Aaron Rodgers is considering, the next question is how will he make up his mind?

Ultimately the decision will come down to whichever factors are important to Rodgers. That is never as clear as it might seem.

One factor that could help Rodgers make up his mind is competition at the position. If Rodgers wants to be the unquestioned starter in 2025, then the Steelers may be a more appealing option than the Giants.

The Giants hold the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, while the Steelers pick at 21st overall. This puts the Giants firmly in position to draft a rookie quarterback towards the top of the first round to pair with Rodgers.

The Steelers do not have the same luxury. This year's draft class is not strong at the QB position, which makes it extremely unlikely that Pittsburgh would make an aggressive move up the board for one.

It will be interesting to hear Aaron Rodgers' rationale once he finally chooses his landing spot.