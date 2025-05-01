Future Hall of Famer, Aaron Rodgers, is not in any rush to sign with a new team for the 2025-26 season. With his decision still looming, NBC's Mike Florio has a suggestion for the four-time NFL MVP.

Rodgers is turning 42 in December. There is not much left in the tank but Rodgers has made it clear he still wants to play. It seems the Pittsburgh Steelers are the only team willing to sign the former champion. With Mason Rudolph as their projected starter on the depth chart, the Steelers are in desperate need of an elite signal-caller.

The Steelers passed on Shedeur Sanders but did draft 2025 National Champion, Will Howard, out of Ohio State in the fifth round. Howard could learn a lot from Rodgers. Waiting for the draft to conclude was a smart decision on Rodgers' side. He has a better understanding of what the Steelers are now looking for, and this brings us back to the Florio suggestion.

In a recent Florio article from NBC, he mentions that he thinks Rodgers should continue to wait to sign until after the schedule releases in mid-May. That way, the Steelers could potentially be playing in fewer primetime games.

The suggestion is certainly an interesting one. And it could be a big brain move if they think the schedule committee will take into account the Steelers' current QB room. If Rodgers signs before the release is decided, then maybe the committee assumes it's his retirement tour and gives him 5+ primetime games. Florio believes Rodgers will perform better with a routine of playing in the 1:00 pm window on Sundays.

However, a counter thought could be that the Steelers are too big a brand that it doesn't matter who is under center. The Black & Yellow will be playing in at least three primetime games, regardless (Thursday Night, Sunday Night, or Monday Night).

Florio is known for his interesting takes and opinions. His latest one could be one that Rodgers is taking under consideration.