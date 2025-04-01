The Pittsburgh Steelers are in an awkward position at quarterback. Pittsburgh let both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields walk during free agency, both landing starting jobs with other teams. Now the Steelers are hopeful that they can snag the best name left on the free agency market before the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shed some light on the current status of Aaron Rodgers potentially signing with the Steelers.

“This truly appears to be a situation where all signs are pointing to Aaron Rodgers being the Steelers quarterback,” Pelissero said on Monday at the NFL's Annual League Meeting. “But until he actually calls and says ‘I'm in', they can't be 100% sure.”

The Rodgers to Pittsburgh saga continues to drag on. The two sides have felt paired for weeks, especially after the Giants signed Russell Wilson in late March. New York was the only other team in the Rodgers sweepstakes, so it appears that Pittsburgh is the only landing spot left for the veteran quarterback.

It does not seem like Rodgers is mulling over retirement either. In fact, Rodgers recently met Steelers WR DK Metcalf for a private training session at UCLA. That does not look like the behavior of a quarterback who is looking to hang it up.

Ian Rapoport reveals Steelers' true feelings amid Aaron Rodgers waiting game

It seems that the Steelers, and the rest of the NFL, are fed up with waiting for Rodgers to make a decision.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport posted on Monday from the NFL's Annual League Meeting about what he's hearing about the situation.

“I assume the Steelers would like a decision sooner rather than later,” Rapoport posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Not ‘I assume,' I know. Several members of the organization have said so.”

Rapoport also noted that he has heard from multiple sources on other NFL teams who are confused about why Rodgers has not signed with the Steelers yet.

“It has been fascinating,” Rapoport added. “You walk around these league meetings, talk to other general managers and coaches. How many different people have said, ‘Hey, when’s Rodgers going to make his decision?' It does seem like it has agitated everyone.”

Rodgers to the Steelers feels like the worst kept secret in the NFL right now. There is almost no chance that the move does not happen eventually.

If Rodgers does not sign with the Steelers, the team will immediately have a huge problem at the quarterback position.