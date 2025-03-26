The Pittsburgh Steelers are in an awkward place as a franchise. Pittsburgh is still on an impressive streak of consecutive winning seasons under head coach Mike Tomlin. However, the Steelers do not have an established quarterback and appear on the verge of rebuilding. Thankfully, the Steelers are set to receive some reinforcements in next year's draft.

The Steelers are currently projected to receive four compensatory picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, per Ari Meirov. Pittsburgh will receive those picks because of their loses during NFL free agency.

The Steelers are current set to receive the following picks in next year's draft:

Third-round pick (for losing Dan Moore Jr.)

Fourth-round pick (for losing Justin Fields)

Fifth-round pick (for losing Russell Wilson)

Sixth-round pick (for losing James Daniels)

The NFL awards compensatory picks to teams based on a formula that measures gains and losses during free agency. Pittsburgh did add multiple players during free agency, including Darius Slay, Kenneth Gainwell, and Juan Thornhill. However, those additions do not make up for the loss of the key players listed above.

In order to keep those compensatory picks, the Steelers need to hold off on making any more big free-agency additions this offseason.

That could prove tricky, as the Steelers have yet to find their new starting quarterback. If the Steelers eventually agree to terms with QB Aaron Rodgers, it should impact Pittsburgh's compensatory picks formula.

Steelers draft sidekick for T.J. Watt in 2025 NFL mock draft

Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum wrote in a recent article that Pittsburgh could add a defensive player in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Pittsburgh has two great edge rushers in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, and the toolsy Stewart could learn alongside them while giving the Steelers another option in the rotation,” Tannenbaum continued.

Tannenbaum loves Stewart's traits and believes he would be a great sidekick next to T.J. Watt.

“This is a classic ‘traits over production' pick. Stewart had 1.5 sacks last season. But his traits are great. He's 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds and runs a 4.59. He also jumped 40 inches in the vertical at the combine. I'm going with the intriguing upside and trusting coach Mike Tomlin to maximize Stewart's potential.”

Part of Tannenbaum's argument centers around quarterback not being a huge priority for the Steelers.

“The Steelers still haven't signed a quarterback, but Aaron Rodgers met with the team late last week and would check that box. If not, Russell Wilson is still a free agent and could return. So I'll shelve that and address another position,” Tannenbaum wrote.

Wilson has since signed a one-year contract with the New York Giants.

Regardless, Pittsburgh may still follow Tannenbaum's advice and address their defense in the draft.