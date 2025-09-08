The Miami Dolphins had about the worst imaginable start to the regular season. Miami got bulldozed 33-8 in their season opener against Indianapolis. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was not pleased with his team's performance. He is now the subject of trade rumors once again.

ESPN's Adam Schefter gave an update on Hill and the Dolphins after that brutal Week 1 loss.

“I don't think the Dolphins are thinking of trading Tyreek Hill right now,” Schefter said on Monday on The Pat McAfee Show. “But, if the season continues to go this way, obviously you'd have to think that all options will be on the table at that point in time.”

Hill was “visibly frustrated” on the sidelines during Week 1. He was also the target of trade rumors throughout the offseason, hence the excitement around a potential trade.

Hill led the team in receiving, but only managed four receptions for 40 yards against the Colts.

Schefter noted that Miami still views itself as a good team. They aren't going to let one bad game blow up their entire plan for the season.

“The Dolphins still think they have a good team,” Schefter added. “Now, again, it is on them to go out there and prove it.”

However, Schefter did leave the door open for the Dolphins to pivot into rebuild mode later on this season.

“So they're not going to trade away Tyreek Hill now,” Schefter concluded. “If they have more games like [Week 1] and the losses start piling up, I think all of us logically would have to think you start looking to the future. But they're not there right now.”

Mike McDaniel responds to hot seat “pressure” after Dolphins' Week 1 disaster

Now Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is immediately on the hot seat.

McDaniel is already receiving questions about his job security after Week 1. He answered the question in a vague way that only he could.

“I don't see this job void of pressure,” said McDaniel. “I don't see this job as one of entitlement.”

McDaniel pointed to the totality of his team's mistakes in Week 1 as evidence for why they lost against the Colts.

“I think in the National Football League, when you're minus three, plus turnover on downs, you run into the kicker… Across the board, that's not formula,” McDaniel explained. “That formula is for failure and nothing else.”

McDaniel and the Dolphins will be under the microscope until they turn things around. Or completely collapse.

The Dolphins will seek redemption in Week 2 at home against the New England Patriots.