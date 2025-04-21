With the Pittsburgh Steelers preparing for the NFL Draft starting this upcoming Thursday, the team could be looking to select an array of positions. While some theorize the Steelers taking a quarterback, people are theorizing if it would be realistic to select Colorado football signal-caller Shedeur Sanders.

In the latest column by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, he spoke about the three teams connected to Sanders with one of them being Pittsburgh. However, even if the team was not “planning” on taking a quarterback in the first round, Sanders falling out of the top ten could change their minds as they currently have the No. 21 pick.

“Sources said the Steelers had not been planning to draft a quarterback in Round 1, but they also were not expecting Sanders to fall out of top 10,” Schefter wrote. “Now, all options seem to be on the table, and they are preparing in case they have the option to draft Sanders.”

“There has been speculation about whether Pittsburgh would trade up to secure a quarterback,” Schefter continued. “And remember, it already has traded its second-round pick to Seattle for wide receiver DK Metcalf, leaving the franchise shorthanded heading into the draft's early rounds. This makes it more likely the Steelers will trade back in the draft, not up.”

Why the Steelers' pick at No. 21 is “critical” involving Shedeur Sanders

Sanders has been connected to the Steelers before in reports and speculation, but it could have been seen as a lofty hypothetical with the Buffaloes star being usually seen as a lock to be picked high. Now with the conversation about him slipping, Pittsburgh would have a real decision to make if he were to make it all the way down to their pick unless they or another team trades up.

“It also might make their choice at No. 21 even more critical,” Schefter said. “If they pass on a quarterback, they very well might not have another chance to get one until Round 3. It accentuates the pressure on this pick.”

“In the eyes of some across the league, it now feels like Sanders could go as high as No. 3 to the Giants or as low as No. 21 to the Steelers — with a team potentially trading up to a spot anywhere in the No. 4 to No. 20 range to select him,” Schefter continued. “But what if Sanders slides past Pittsburgh? He could be the object of a trade up from a team such as the Giants, or he could fall to one of the top picks in Round 2. It all makes for great intrigue — and the biggest predraft storyline.”

At any rate, the Steelers still await Aaron Rodgers' decision but would still need a long-term future in place with Sanders would do. Fans will see what happens when the first round of the NFL Draft starts Thursday.