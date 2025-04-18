Each year quarterback-needy teams boost the draft value of passing prospects and analysts are forced to reevaluate the available signal callers in the upcoming class. While Cam Ward separated himself as the obvious top QB this year, several other passers are bound to jump up draft boards. One potential riser is former Syracuse standout Kyle McCord, who some evaluators view as the total package.

After beginning his college career with Ohio State, McCord transferred to Syracuse and had a monster senior season. The New Jersey native led the nation in attempts (592), completions (391) and passing yards (4,779). He threw for 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, finishing with a rating of 148.8.

The prolific campaign surpassed Donovan McNabb’s long standing single-season Syracuse records, according to FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz. And yet, McCord has largely gone unnoticed through the draft process despite playing exceptionally well at the college level and possessing legit NFL size at 6’3” and 218 pounds.

Is Kyle McCord 2025’s big draft day riser?

Well, McCord didn’t manage to remain invisible. The New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers have taken notice. Both teams have shown interest in landing a quarterback in the draft and McCord could be the best option, per Schultz.

Yes, the Jets recently signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal. But with just $30 million guaranteed, Fields’ contract won’t prevent New York from selecting a quarterback if the team’s new leadership feels strongly about the pick.

The Jets have primarily been linked to Jaxson Dart and now McCord is making some noise. The issue for Gang Green is neither QB would be a good value with the seventh overall selection. The Jets would love to grab McCord in the middle rounds. But chances are he’ll be gone by then. And if the team waits on a signal caller until the second round, Dart could be long gone as well.

The Steelers on the other hand are better positioned to select Dart, Tyler Shough or Shedeur Sanders – assuming he falls in the first round – when they’re on the clock with the 21st pick. However, Pittsburgh doesn’t have a second-round selection so the team will either have to pull the trigger early or trade up from the third to get one of those three passers.

The Steelers have shown an interest in McCord as well as the team visited with the passer earlier this week. Pittsburgh is still waiting on Aaron Rodgers’ free agency decision, which could have a significant impact on how the team approaches the draft. But regardless of what the future Hall of Famer decides, the Steelers will likely take a quarterback at some point in this year’s draft.