If the Las Vegas Raiders select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick, the quarterbacks coach will have a crucial role in Las Vegas. Jordan Traylor could fill that position.

The Raiders have requested to interview Traylor, who is currently the Minnesota Vikings’ assistant offensive coordinator, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Raiders have requested to speak with Vikings assistant offensive coordinator Jordan Traylor to be their QB coach, a job with the potential to work with expected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Traylor, 33, has worked with Kevin O’Connell, Sean Payton and Klint Kubiak, the… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2026

The Vikings added Traylor to their staff last offseason to replace Grant Udinski, and the 2025 offense struggled. It’s unclear how much of that falls on Traylor, but he remains well-regarded.

Traylor is 33 years old and has spent the past five seasons coaching in the NFL. He is the son of UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor and handled much of the behind-the-scenes work on game planning and mechanics.

The only other changes in the QB room were Carson Wentz replacing Sam Darnold, so context matters. Kubiak and Andrew Janocko, who have worked with Traylor before, are likely to be a positive influence if he joins the Raiders.

New Las Vegas head coach Kubiak has worked with Jordan Traylor before. In 2024, Kubiak was the New Orleans Saints’ offensive coordinator, and Traylor was an offensive assistant there.

The Raiders have also hired Andrew Janocko as offensive coordinator as Kubiak begins assembling a staff to run a new offense in Las Vegas, likely centered on Fernando Mendoza.

It’s not surprising that Kubiak is bringing in coaches he’s familiar with, but it could create a difficult situation for Minnesota’s head coach, Kevin O’Connell.

Filling his role, which focuses on working with quarterbacks, could be challenging at this point in the offseason. The team may look to college coaches, as many have successfully made the jump to the NFL.