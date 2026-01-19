The San Francisco 49ers got humbled during the Divisional Round of the playoffs. San Francisco was crushed 41-6 by Seattle in a game where the 49ers were completely outmatched. The 49ers deserve credit for making it so far into the playoffs despite a mountain of injuries.

Now San Francisco enters the offseason and should be feeling the urge to upgrade the roster this spring. One area where they could take a big step forward is the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 49ers will have eight selections during the draft, including three fourth-round picks.

Which players should the 49esr target during the draft this spring? And could one more solid draft class be enough to get the 49ers back to the Super Bowl?

Below we will explore a three-round 2026 mock draft for the 49ers from the PFF mock draft simulator.

Round 1, Pick 27: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

San Francisco should be thrilled if Concepcion is still on the board at pick 27.

The junior wide receiver made some huge strides during the 2025 season that should make him attractive to NFL teams.

Concepcion has always been an explosive offensive weapon who excels at making defenders miss. But he added a few tools in 2025 and now profiles as a legitimate high-upside prospect who does everything scouts want a receiver to do.

He logged 61 receptions for 919 receiving yards and nine touchdowns at Texas A&M this fall. He averaged a whopping 15.1 yards per reception.

Concepcion declared for the 2026 NFL Draft back in December following Texas A&M's tough loss to Miami in the College Football Playoff.

I love the fit of Concepcion with San Francisco for a few reasons.

First, the 49ers desperately need to add more playmakers. Brandon Aiyuk never suited up in 2025, so he's a big question mark for 2026 even if he is healthy. Meanwhile, George Kittle's Achilles injury means he'll likely miss some time to start the 2026 season.

Concepcion would add a much-needed speed option to go along with Kittle, Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, and Ricky Pearsall.

I also like this fit because I am confident Kyle Shanahan could cook up some interesting plays for Concepcion.

PFF loved this pick too, giving it an A grade.

Round 2, Pick 58: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

The 49ers would be wise to continue adding to their secondary.

Safety may not be the biggest position of need, but San Francisco should not pass up a player like McNeil-Warren.

The veteran safety logged 36 solo tackles with six passes defensed, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles during the 2025 season with the Rockets.

McNeil-Warren projects as a versatile safety who is best used as a hybrid player in the box. But he has flashed enough skills that he could be used at any safety position in the NFL.

He is at his best when playing closer to the line of scrimmage where he can fly downhill against the run and deliver huge hits over the middle. McNeil-Warren also has the athleticism and instincts needed to go up against tight ends with bigger size.

McNeil-Warren does have an injury history, which will make his medical evaluations at the NFL Scouting Combine quite important.

Where he lands in the draft could depend on those medical evaluations. But McNeil-Warren has plenty of upside that could make him a steal at the end of the second round.

PFF thought this was an okay pick, giving it a B grade.

Round 3, Pick 92: EDGE Mikail Kamara, Indiana

Finally, the 49ers take a shot on a defensive lineman with in Kamara.

Kamara had a great 2024 season, logging 47 total tackles with 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. However, he took a step back in 2025 due to a number of factors. One reason was nagging injuries, but another was his shift to a hybrid role in Indiana's offense.

Scouts love Kamara's football instincts and how he uses his hands to shed blocks. Kamara may not physically dominate the competition, but coaches could fall in love with him as a player who is fundamentally sound with his technique.

The biggest part of the evaluation on Kamara will be size. He is six-foot-one and 265 pounds, which is far from the ideal dimension that the NFL wants in edge rushers. Kamara simply doesn't have the length needed to project as an elite edge rusher.

However, he could find success in the league as a hybrid outside linebacker. If he joined the 49ers, I could see Kamara being used as a rotational player on passing down from several different alignments.

Let's remember that San Francisco still has Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams on the edge. They can afford to make a “luxury pick” on a rotational guy like Kamara.

PFF thought this was a solid pick, giving it a B+ grade.