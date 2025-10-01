The San Francisco 49ers have been battling wide receiver injuries since the summer, and things haven’t improved heading into Week 5. Jauan Jennings, once expected to be back by the season opener after a calf issue, remains sidelined, and the team also ruled out rookie Ricky Pearsall with knee and rib problems.

Kyle Shanahan had previously expressed confidence that Jennings would be ready, but setbacks have left the passing attack thin and forced the 49ers to continue leaning on depth pieces. It’s yet another chapter in what has been a season-long struggle to keep their wide receiver room healthy.

According to Ari Meirov on X, the 49ers will line up against the Rams on Thursday Night Football with a short-handed group: Demarcus Robinson, Kendrick Bourne, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, and Russell Gage.

San Francisco also confirmed that quarterback Brock Purdy will miss the game due to a toe injury, meaning Mac Jones will get the start under center. With multiple starters ruled out, Shanahan’s offense will once again be tested as it looks to keep pace in the NFC West.

Injuries at receiver are nothing new for San Francisco. This summer, Jacob Cowing re-injured his hamstring, and Brandon Aiyuk was still working back from a torn ACL.

Rookie Jordan Watkins has been dealing with a high ankle sprain, and Robinson opened the year on suspension. The front office acted quickly by acquiring Skyy Moore from Kansas City, and while his adjustment is ongoing, Shanahan praised the wideout for picking up the playbook on short notice.

Still, depth is being pushed to its limit, and facing the Rams without Jennings and Pearsall highlights just how thin things have become.

Earlier this year, Jennings agreed to a revised contract worth up to $10.5 million with incentives, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal came right after he returned from his calf injury in August, giving San Francisco optimism he would be a steady contributor. Jennings emerged as one of Brock Purdy’s favorite targets in 2024 with 975 yards and six touchdowns, and losing him now only compounds the challenges facing this offense.

Pearsall, meanwhile, was expected to be a reliable second option opposite Aiyuk when healthy.

With Mac Jones making his first start for the franchise and a patchwork wide receiver group, the 49ers will need to rely heavily on George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey to shoulder the load.

Thursday’s matchup in Los Angeles may be less about star power and more about survival for Shanahan’s offense.