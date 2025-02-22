Next week, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch will address the media at the NFL Scouting Combine. This will be his first press conference since early January. Lynch will speak on Wednesday, February 26, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time and provide insight into the team's offseason plans and pre-draft approach.

Meanwhile, head coach Kyle Shanahan is notably not scheduled to speak at the event, continuing a trend where 49ers coaches do not typically attend the annual scouting showcase in Indianapolis. This was confirmed by NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

“The NFL announced John Lynch’s media availability at the combine for next week. Kyle Shanahan is not scheduled. No surprise, he’s not expected to attend. It’s been a while since the 49ers’ coaches have gone to Indy for the combine.”

John Lynch will speak on behalf of the 49ers at the combine

Shanahan is one of seven head coaches not expected to hold a press conference at the combine, joining Matt LaFleur (Packers), Jim Harbaugh (Chargers), Brian Daboll (Giants), Sean McVay (Rams), Mike Tomlin (Steelers), and Kellen Moore (Saints). However, Matt Barrows of The Athletic suggested on the ‘49ers +/-‘ podcast that Shanahan may still attend the combine in some capacity, despite not being scheduled for media availability.

Lynch’s media session will likely cover a range of topics, most notably the 49ers’ pre-draft strategy and offseason plans. San Francisco is expected to prioritize certain positions of need, including offensive line, defensive backfield, and depth at wide receiver.

One of the biggest questions Lynch will likely face revolves around quarterback Brock Purdy and his potential long-term contract extension. The 49ers are expected to work out a new deal with Purdy at some point this offseason, and Lynch’s comments could provide insight into where those negotiations stand.

The NFL Combine serves as one of the league’s premier pre-draft scouting events, offering teams a chance to evaluate top prospects ahead of April’s NFL Draft. While Shanahan’s absence is no surprise, Lynch’s availability will give 49ers fans a crucial update on the team’s approach heading into the 2025 season.