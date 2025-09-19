The San Francisco 49ers are off to a 2-0 start, despite playing without their starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, last week. Purdy suffered a toe injury in the 49ers' season-opening win against the Seattle Seahawks.

In his place, Mac Jones got the start in Week 2, leading the team to another victory. This time, they held off the New Orleans Saints, 26-21.

Purdy was initially given a 2-5 week timetable for his return. Surprisingly, he got back on the practice field this week. On Friday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shed some light on the chances he suits up this weekend, calling it “highly unlikely” that Purdy starts, as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

However, he did acknowledge that Purdy may be active and listed as the backup to Jones vs. the Cardinals.

Jones played very well in the 49ers' Week 2 win. He completed 26 of 39 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns. That performance led Shanahan to feel comfortable not rushing Purdy back onto the field.

But with the NFC West looking like the NFL's best division this season, every game is crucial. That includes the divisional tilt at home vs. the Cardinals on Sunday.

Arizona is also 2-0, with wins against the aforementioned Saints and Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams are tied atop the division. They defeated the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans.

It is great news for 49ers fans to see that Purdy is progressing as quickly as he is. But the team has been decimated by injury all over the field. That is something fans are likely too tired of hearing.

Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The team is still without top wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams is questionable to play this week, as well.