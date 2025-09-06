The positive energy hovering above the San Francisco 49ers grew a bit weaker when star running back Christian McCaffrey landed on the injury report with a calf issue. He downplayed the situation and put the focus on Sunday's season opener versus the Seattle Seahawks, but fans remain dubious. Well, the team made a couple of moves on Saturday that seem to support the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year's optimism.

San Francisco elevated wide receiver Russell Gage and linebacker Curtis Robinson from the practice squad for the upcoming NFC West showdown, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Surprisingly, the Niners did not add an RB to their active roster. Whatever concerns there are regarding McCaffrey appear to be minimal.

This development is certainly not enough to make fans exhale — they have seen the veteran back endure too many injuries throughout his eight-year career — but it is the best news The Faithful could hope for right now. If McCaffrey can avoid any setbacks before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, then he should suit up to begin the new campaign. That is definite progress from where he was this time last year.

Will the 49ers roar back?

Article Continues Below

Perhaps the tides are turning in the Bay Area. Many people have predicted a 49ers revival this season, mainly because of a fortuitous schedule that ranks as the easiest when going by 2024-25 opponents' winning percentage, but the squad still has to prove it on the field. A healthy Christian McCaffrey and a returning Jauan Jennings can help make that happen.

If head coach Kyle Shanahan can give quarterback Brock Purdy an ample supply of weaponry, which was lacking at various points last season, then this team could force its way back into the playoff picture. The 49ers must take it one week at a time, though. Russell Gage, whose last official NFL game was also Tom Brady's, will do what he can to help the offense put forth a strong showing in Lumen Field.

Curtis Robinson will try to do the same on defense. He has played 12 games for the 49ers across the last four years, but this will be the first time he plays under Robert Saleh's system. Perhaps he can surprise some people.

Though, after seeing the 49ers choose not to elevate a running back for the Seahawks game, this fan base should be ready for anything.