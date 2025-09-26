The San Francisco 49ers' injury report continues to grow longer and longer.

San Francisco already had to soldier on without quarterback Brock Purdy, star receiver Brandon Aiyuk, and tight end George Kittle in a 16-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week. And even after losing star edge rusher Nick Bosa for the season to a torn ACL this week, it could continue to get worse, per 49ers beat writer Matt Barrows.

The 49ers have two more players listed as out and another six players who are questionable for this Sunday’s showdown with the 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Purdy will return to the lineup after missing last week’s game, but the quarterback room beyond him has a key question mark. Back-up QB Mac Jones, who led a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter to win the Arizona game for the 49ers, is listed as questionable with a knee injury.

His receiving room is also in disarray. San Francisco’s two top wideouts this season — Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jajuan Jennings (ankle) — are also listed as questionable. Pearsall leads the team in receiving yards with 281 in three games this season while Jennings has racked up 105 receiving yards in two games this year. Rookie wide receiver Jordan Watkins remains out with a calf injury.

Pearsall was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday while Jennings practiced just once this week, having limited participation in Friday’s practice.

The 49ers will also be hampered in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Defensive lineman CJ West was ruled out with a thumb injury and offensive lineman Connor Colby is questionable with a groin injury.

Cornerback Renaldo Green is questionable with a neck injury after being limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday while missing practice entirely on Friday.

If Green cannot play, Darrell Luther Jr. would make his NFL debut on Sunday against a Jacksonville offense which contains Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr.

The 49ers are looking to improve their record to 4-0 despite playing a good chunk of their season without some of its star players.