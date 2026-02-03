The NFL is coming back to Mexico! NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has already announced that the league will once again be playing games in Mexico City. It's part of the NFL's continued efforts to reach into the international markets. Mexico continues to be one of the most prominent football markets outside of the US, so having a game there every season makes sense. One team is already mentally preparing to play one of their home games there: the San Francisco 49ers.

49ers CEO Jed York was asked about the potential of playing in Mexico City, one of their biggest markets. York said that they are in talks with the NFL, and that they are most likely going to be allotting one of their home games to play in Mexico.

Owner Jed York told @ImagenSports that the #49ers “most likely” give up a home game for an international game this year. “Mexico is one of our markets.” pic.twitter.com/XXyueysRtD — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) February 2, 2026

Article Continues Below

The NFL last played a game in Mexico in 2022. That game featured the 49ers taking on the Arizona Cardinals early in the 2022 season. The 49ers handily won the game 38-10 thanks to Jimmy Garoppolo's four touchdowns, giving two to Brandon Aiyuk and two to George Kittle. There have been a total of five games played in Mexico from 2016-2022. The 2018 game scheduled in Mexico was moved due to poor field conditions.

Should the 49ers return to Mexico this season, fans will not be seeing the stars of their last game. Garoppolo has been traded a few times now, replaced by Brock Purdy. Aiyuk, on the other hand, is well on his way out of San Francisco after missing the entire 2025 season. Kittle, who suffered a torn Achilles in the 49ers' Divisional Round loss, will most likely be out for the contest if the game is scheduled early in the season.

Aside from their divisional opponents, the 49ers are scheduled to face the NFC East, the AFC West, the Vikings, Falcons, and Dolphins. The Raiders of the AFC West stand out as a likely candidate to take on San Francisco in Mexico: they played two games in Mexico already as the Oakland Raiders, and both teams have massive fanbases in Mexico. The 49ers are also facing the Raiders at home this season.