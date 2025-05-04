The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy have yet to sign a long-term contract, calling into question where the former Mr. Irrelevant will remain with the franchise long-term.

However, according to NFL insider Dianna Russini, we might see a big-money Purdy contract signing with the 49ers much sooner than expected.

“The sense I'm getting is they're closer than what we think,” Russini said on her ‘Scoop City' podcast [h/t Grant Cohn]. “I don't believe Brock Purdy shows up for OTAs if he doesn't feel good that they're near a number that he's happy with. That's how it usually works with players. Very rarely are guys showing up if they're that far apart. It just doesn't work like that. So to me, just that action alone tells me that they're closer. But also doing some digging on it, I think this is still moving in a really good direction. I don't think there should be any concern.”

As for the exact number, that is probably what Purdy's representation and the 49ers are still negotiating. Over the past few years, numerous quarterbacks have inked long-term extensions in the ballpark or exceeding $50 million per year. Russini thinks that $50 million is Purdy's “floor” and that he will probably end up getting a deal worth $52 or $53 million per year.

If he does ultimately earn $52 million or more, he will become one of the top-10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. Currently, Dak Prescott, Trevor Lawrence, Jordan Love, Lamar Jackson, Jared Goff, Justin Herbert, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Tua Tagovailoa earn at least $52 million per year.

Purdy has been San Francisco's starting quarterback since the 2022 season, when he took over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. As the starter, Purdy led the 49ers to a 5-0 regular-season record and to the NFC Championship before being knocked out of the game in the first quarter.

The following year, Purdy went 12-4 as the starter and took the Niners to the Super Bowl, which they ultimately lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime. Both Purdy and the 49ers struggled this past season as numerous injuries plagued the team.

In the case of a Purdy hold-in or holdout, the 49ers will likely turn to former New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars starter Mac Jones. San Francisco also drafted Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke in the seventh round.