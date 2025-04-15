One year after dominating the NFL news buzz with ongoing trade rumors, San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk has quietly gone through an offseason of recovery after a torn ACL and MCL injury prematurely ended his 2024 campaign. However, though he appears locked in after signing a lucrative four-year extension in 2024, some feel Aiyuk could still be traded in the 2025 offseason.

With the unknown surrounding his recovery, trading Aiyuk could be the smart move for the 49ers, according to Sports Illustrated's Grant Cohn. Given the size of his deal and the tension between Aiyuk and the front office, Cohn does not believe his future with the team is very long. Therefore, the writer suggested John Lynch deals the receiver before it is too late.

“If [Brandon Aiyuk] rushes back onto the field and looks like a shell of himself, then his value will plummet and the 49ers will get nothing for him,” Cohn wrote. “They'll be stuck with his contract. That's why the smart play could be to trade Aiyuk now while he still has an air of mystery about him.”

Aiyuk trade rumors resurfaced after the 49ers sent Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders. Both Aiyuk and Samuel have been on the trade radar for the past few years, but the rumors heightened after San Francisco's disappointing 6-11 season in 2024. However, by staying on the team past April 1, Aiyuk already cashed in on a $22.85 million roster bonus.

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk's offseason injury recovery

While the 49ers are not completely closed off to moving Aiyuk, a trade appears more unlikely with each passing day. Rival teams are always interested in the star wideout but hesitant to welcome his contract given the injury.

Although torn ACL and MCL injuries are notoriously difficult to come back from, Aiyuk appears to be on his way to a full recovery. The 49ers are reportedly “pleased” with his recovery so far, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Aiyuk has spent his offseason working with renowned doctor Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

Whenever Aiyuk makes his return to the field, he figures to slot back into the starting lineup next to Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings. The latter is coming off a breakout season in which he notched a career-high 975 receiving yards but the expectation is for Aiyuk to re-assume his former role as the team's top wideout.