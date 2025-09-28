An undefeated start gave way to the first defeat of the season for the San Francisco 49ers. The visiting Jacksonville Jaguars came to Levi's Stadium and pulled off a 26-21 upset. Now, the 49ers are tied at the top of the NFC West with the Seattle Seahawks at 3-1. Sunday's loss to the Jaguars came with more bad news. The team's official X, formerly Twitter, account, announced that wide receiver Ricky Pearsall had left the game due to a knee injury.

“#49ers @DignityHealth Injury Update: Ricky Pearsall (knee) is questionable to return,” posted the team's official account.

Before leaving the game, Pearsall had four catches for 46 yards. He's starting to garner more looks and opportunities in head coach Kyle Shanahan's attack. The former first-round pick has notched over 100 yards in two of his three full games this season. With veteran Brandon Aiyuk still on the mend from last season's knee injury, quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Mac Jones have relied more on Pearsall in addition to running back Christian McCaffrey. Tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Jauan Jennings have already dealt with injuries of their own this season. Can the 49ers get back on track next week against the Los Angeles Rams, another NFC West foe?

Will the 49ers get back on track next week against the Rams?

The 49ers, Seahawks, and Rams are all currently tied at the top of the NFC West at 3-1. The Arizona Cardinals are right behind them at 2-2. In years past, the West has been one of the NFL's toughest divisions. During the 2025 season's first four weeks, it looks like that could be the case once again.

Without Pearsall next week, Shanahan's offense will look thinner. Jennings and Purdy came back from injury for Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. Kittle is on the IR in addition to Aiyuk. McCaffrey is still one of the best in the NFL at his position, but even he can't be everywhere at once. Will Pearsall be able to make the trip down to Los Angeles next week, or will the 49ers be without yet another key weapon for what could be a crucial divisional matchup?