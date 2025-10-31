With the San Francisco 49ers still experiencing injury woes, it appears Mac Jones is in line for another start at quarterback. However, it does sound like Brock Purdy is making some progress with his toe injury.

Reports indicate that Jones, who is 27 years old, will get the start against the New York Giants in Week 9, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Purdy is technically deemed questionable, and head coach Kyle Shanahan claims he could be available. Despite that, Jones is starting anyway.

“49ers QB Brock Purdy is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants. Kyle Shanahan says Purdy ‘has got a chance to be available,' but Mac Jones will start.”

Article Continues Below

This will be Jones' seventh start this season for the 49ers, while Purdy has only played in two games due to his toe injury. The former New England Patriots quarterback is doing a decent job under center, as San Francisco is 4-2 when he starts at quarterback. Through six games played, Mac Jones has accumulated 1,597 passing yards and eight touchdowns while completing 65.9% of his pass attempts. However, he has thrown five interceptions as well.

The last time Brock Purdy took the field was in Week 4 when the 49ers fell 26-21 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Purdy ended that game with 309 passing yards and two touchdowns while throwing a 57.8% completion percentage. He also threw two interceptions on the day.

With the Nov. 4 trade deadline right around the corner, we could see San Francisco attempt to find ways to improve. Especially with the number of injuries on the roster. The 49ers already traded for defensive lineman Keion White from the New England Patriots. So, what else could be in store before the deadline?