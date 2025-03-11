The Dallas Cowboys entered the offseason in bad shape financially. After handing out massive contracts to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb last year, the team has been forced to make some difficult decisions. By reworking those deals, Dallas created cap space. But the team has been unable to reach an agreement on an extension with Micah Parsons, who’s in the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

According to Parsons, this is just how things work in the NFL once your franchise quarterback gets paid. And he wasn’t shy about sharing that opinion.

Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. noted that the San Francisco 49ers are “gutting themselves,” in a post on X. “No more rookie qb lol welcome to reality!” Parsons responded, per his official account.

The Cowboys invested big money in Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb

The 49ers have been negotiating an extension with quarterback Brock Purdy, who’s entering the fourth and final year of his rookie deal. During Purdy’s first three years in the league, he provided the 49ers with franchise quarterback-level play on a budget salary. This allowed the team to use funds that would normally go to the QB on other positions, leading to a more complete team.

Now that the 49ers have to worry about paying Purdy, the team has been forced to make changes. San Francisco has lost major contributors from both sides of the ball including linebacker Dre Greenlaw, defensive end Leonard Floyd, safety Talanoa Hufanga, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and guard Aaron Banks.

It’s a situation the Cowboys are all too familiar with. Dallas largely sat out free agency last season. This year they’ve already parted ways with defensive end Chauncey Golston and cornerback Jourdan Lewis.

Jerry Jones said he doesn’t view free agency as necessary for filling voids on the team. And Dallas has stuck to that philosophy. While the Cowboys have been able to retain some talent this offseason, the team hasn’t made a big, transformative move for 2025.

Nonetheless, the Cowboys have more than $50 million in available cap space after restructuring contracts. So there is money to spend. However, the team is supposedly prioritizing a new deal with Parsons. Once completed, Dallas would have three massive, long-term deals on the books for the foreseeable future. That surely has played a role in Jones’ thinking this offseason.