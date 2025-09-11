The San Francisco 49ers got their season off to a good start with a 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. However, San Francisco announced that Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle will miss time with injury after the game. Unfortunately, that wasn't the worst news. The 49ers' quarterback, Brock Purdy, could also miss time. That did not stop Richard Sherman from supporting him.

Sherman is familiar with San Francisco, having clashed with the likes of Colin Kaepernick during his time as a Seahawk. While the former cornerback likely still carries some resentment for teams in the NFC West, he has been a big supporter of Purdy. The young quarterback was Mr. Irrelevant back in the 2022 NFL Draft. He responded by leading the team to Super Bowl LVIII.

When Purdy got his contract extension, experts around the league did not like it. They felt that the quarterback's success was more because of his head coach, Kyle Shanahan, than his individual talent. Sherman, on the other hand, has defended Purdy since he got paid. He made an appearance on Up and Adams to talk about the 49ers' outlook and their quarterback situation.

"They don't get to the Super Bowl without Brock Purdy…" Richard Sherman on the 49ers QB STILL not getting the respect that he deserves@heykayadams | @RSherman_25 pic.twitter.com/3UEk6RBjf0 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) September 11, 2025

“I don't think. they get to that Super Bowl without Brock Purdy,” Sherman said about the 49ers. “I don't think they get to that NFC Championship Game in his rookie year without Brock Purdy. His resume is already established…. Those playoff games are why he is who he is.”

Sherman is not the only one who has supported Purdy during his career, but he is part of a small group. However, San Francisco will miss him and Kittle for as long as each of them is out. Luckily for the 49ers, Christian McCaffrey overcame an early injury scare and looks good to go. The team will need him to produce if it wants to tread water without two of its biggest stars.