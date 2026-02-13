With the San Francisco 49ers in the offseason after completing last Sunday's Super Bowl, watching their NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, should light a fire under them to improve. As 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan leads the team, along with Brock Purdy, into the offseason and eventually into the upcoming season, the franchise will also display its talents internationally, as a recent announcement reveals.

It has already been announced that San Francisco will be playing the Los Angeles Rams in the first NFL game in Melbourne, Australia, but the team will also be playing a contest in Mexico City, with the opponent not yet revealed. In fact, the 49ers will be hosting the game inside Estadio Banorte, as it was once called Estadio Azteca.

“According to ESPN's John Sutcliffe, the 49ers will serve as the designated home team for a regular-season game at Estadio Banorte—formerly known as Estadio Azteca—during the 2026 NFL season. The opponent has not yet been announced,” 49ers WebZone wrote.

Article Continues Below

As said before, who San Francisco is facing remains a mystery at the moment, though 49ers WebZone lists the possibilities as the list of teams they're hosting was announced beforehand.

“San Francisco is scheduled to host NFC West rivals, along with the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, and Miami Dolphins, next season. One of those matchups is expected to be moved to Mexico City, with the game reportedly slated for December,” the website wrote.

At any rate, the 49ers will look to dominate their opponents globally as the team tries to improve after finishing with a 12-5 record, which put them third in the NFC West, as they were eliminated by Seattle in the wild-card round.