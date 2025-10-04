Christian McCaffrey continues to prove why he’s one of the most dynamic players in the NFL, and one of the most talked about. Following another stellar performance in the San Francisco 49ers’ 26-23 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network’s Rich Eisen made his case for McCaffrey’s Hall of Fame trajectory.

Eisen pointed out that McCaffrey now sits among legends like Marshall Faulk on multiple historic lists, including games with at least 50 rushing yards, 50 receiving yards, and a touchdown.

“Heed my words, gents, someone’s on a career trajectory,” Eisen said, calling the star running back a lock for Canton if he keeps this pace.

But while McCaffrey’s on-field brilliance continues to shine, his aggressive playing style has just cost him. According to Tom Pelissero on X, the NFL fined 49ers star RB Christian McCaffrey $23,186 for use of the helmet, not on a run, but on an attempted tackle of Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd last week.

This is a new one: The NFL fined #49ers star RB Christian McCaffrey $23,186 for use of the helmet on this attempted **tackle** of #Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd last week. pic.twitter.com/vzwHBfa4EG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 4, 2025

It was an unusual play where McCaffrey lowered his helmet trying to stop a defensive return after a turnover, drawing the league’s penalty for improper contact.

Despite the fine, McCaffrey remains essential to San Francisco’s offense. Through five games, he’s totaled 91 carries for 282 rushing yards and 39 receptions for 387 yards with three touchdowns.

His versatility has allowed the 49ers to stay atop the NFC West even while battling injuries elsewhere, particularly at quarterback and wide receiver.

Meanwhile, quarterback Mac Jones has quietly kept the 49ers offense on track during Brock Purdy’s recovery. ESPN’s Marcus Spears praised Jones’ poise in the win over the Rams, noting his confidence throwing across the middle and composure under pressure.

Jones has completed 66% of his passes for 905 yards and six touchdowns in three starts, helping San Francisco to a 4-1 record heading into Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For McCaffrey, the fine may sting his wallet, but it’s unlikely to slow him down. The 49ers’ star remains at the heart of Kyle Shanahan’s offense: a force of balance, efficiency, and relentless effort, even when his intensity costs him a little extra.