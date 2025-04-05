With the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, no team needs to hit a home run more than the San Francisco 49ers.

A Super Bowl participant not too long ago, the 49ers fell apart in spectacular fashion in 2024, going from the penthouse to the cellar of the NFC West before saying goodbye to multiple former stalwarts via free agency and trades.

If the 49ers can make a few quality picks, identify some solid performers, and load back up their roster with top-tier performers, then who knows? Maybe 2024 will just be a blip for the Kyle Shanahan regime on the way to a Super Bowl win. But what if they only leave the proceedings with a few quality players, like their 2024 draft class, for example? Well, it might be hard to pick the 49ers as NFC West winners for the foreseeable future.

But what does a top-tier draft look like for the 49ers? Well, Jordan Reid of ESPN laid that out, identifying his ideal draft for San Francisco.

11. Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia

43. Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

75. Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

100. Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

113. Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia

138. Kyle Kennard, Edge, South Carolina

147. Woody Marks, RB, USC

160. Jake Majors, C/G, Texas

227. Thomas Fidone II, TE, Nebraska

249. Kobe King, LB, Penn State

252. Andres Borregales, K, Miami

“Addressing the trenches should be at the forefront. Outside of edge rusher Nick Bosa, the team lacks consistent options along the defensive front and needs multiple long-term choices on the offensive line. Walker gives the 49ers an explosive and versatile option off the edge, and Farmer and Kennard can contribute early or at least provide depth. Ersery could serve as the eventual heir apparent to All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams or bring immediate competition at right tackle,” Reid wrote.

“Elsewhere on defense, Porter is a rangy and athletic zone corner with strong ball skills. And if Jake Moody struggles again, adding a powerful kicker such as Borregales wouldn't hurt.”

On paper, it's hard to argue with Reid's evaluation. For much of the spring, fans have debated whether or not the 49ers should select an immediate defensive contributor or a developmental tackle, and in this case, Reid was able to land the 49ers a Day 1 starter in Walker, a developmental tackle in Ersery, and a cornerback in Porter who might just be able to start as a rookie with a strong camp. Throw that all together, and it's hard to find many 49ers fans who wouldn't be happy with this haul if it shook out the way Reid mocked it.