The looming question surrounding the San Francisco 49ers has been Brock Purdy. Will the former Iowa State quarterback receive a contract extension?

Although it seems likely, there hasn't been much of an update. Even though the incremental updates haven't been present, the optimism seems high.

After all, Purdy went to support his 49ers teammates during spring workouts. He could've sat out until he got his contract. However, he's proving that it isn't worth it.

General manager John Lynch feels that there is some traction. Luckily for 49ers fans, there might be a sigh of relief regarding the Pro Bowl quarterback.

“But it seems, at least for now, that a resolution might be coming relatively soon,” Nick Wagoner of ESPN said. “Niners general manager John Lynch generally prefers not to give incremental updates during contract negotiations, which is why it was notable when he said last week that there have been “substantive talks” and that things are “going in a good direction.”

With the draft now over, it wouldn't be a surprise if something gets done by the time the Niners begin organized team activities near the end of May.

Brock Purdy could be the 49ers' QB of the future

It's been a given since his breakout sophomore season that he would be a great quarterback. Not to mention, he was Mr. Irrelevant, and was the last draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

That hasn't stopped him from being a master on the field. His accuracy on the deep ball, poise, and knack for the big moment are beyond impressive.

Also, his football acumen is worth noticing and paying attention to. That alone was a big factor in how the 49ers made the Super Bowl in 2024.

With weapons like Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, the quarterback has had major support. Those two have shown him love on and off the field.

Either way, the organization seems pleased with the former Iowa State football star. They haven't talked about drafting another quarterback or signing someone to replace Purdy.

Even though the 49ers took a chance on another seventh-round pick, Purdy is their clear No. 1.

There's a mutual interest in the team. However, it's about making the money work. Purdy could reset the quarterback if he has a contract exceeding $50-60 million per season.

After guys like Josh Allen signed lucrative contracts, the 49ers' star could be up next. He could be the one to officially reset the market for quarterbacks across the league.

Now, it might be a matter of time before a contract extension takes place.