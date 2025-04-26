The San Francisco 49ers’ strategy for the 2025 NFL draft was up in the air after the team lost a number of key contributors in free agency this offseason. But with 11 picks in the draft, San Francisco had an opportunity to restock the roster with talent. And the 49ers opted to add Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke late on Day 3.

Rourke was the 13th quarterback selected in the draft when San Francisco took him with the 227th overall pick. However, the 49ers have had luck with seventh-round QBs, FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz noted on X. Current starter Brock Purdy was Mr. Irrelevant in 2022 – the last pick in the draft at No. 262.

Kurtis Rourke becomes latest 49ers QB drafted in seventh round

The 49ers are working on a contract extension for Purdy and the two sides are reportedly inching closer to an agreement. Purdy took over as the team’s starter toward the end of his rookie season and then solidified himself as one of the league’s better passers with a Pro Bowl campaign in 2023.

While San Francisco enjoyed the first three years of Purdy’s tenure as his low salary due to his seventh-round selection allowed the team to pay players at a number of positions, the 49ers now face the reality of high-end quarterback contracts.

The impending deal with Purdy led to a roster purge this offseason as the team lost Aaron Banks, Charvarius Ward, Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, Leonard Floyd and Kyle Juszczyk. Wideout Deebo Samuel was dealt to the Washington Commanders in a trade. And now the 49ers could be facing a contract dispute with All-Pro tight end George Kittle.

Despite receiving the worst free agency grades in the NFL this offseason, San Francisco did sign Mac Jones to a two-year, $7 million contract to operate as Purdy’s backup. And now the team has added Rourke via the draft.

Rourke played most of his senior season with a torn ACL. But the quarterback expects to be healthy by the start of training camp. On Saturday, Rourke became the first Indiana passer to be drafted in nearly a decade. Nate Sudfeld was the last Hoosier to hear his name called during the NFL draft when Washington selected him in the sixth round back in 2016.