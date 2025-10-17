The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver room has fallen victim to the injury bug early in the season. Both Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings have missed multiple weeks, crippling Kyle Shanahan's offense as a result. San Francisco brought in Marquez Valdes-Scantling to give Brock Purdy another veteran target on the outside. However, the receiver is the newest injury report addition.

Scantling joined the 49ers before the season started as a reliable backup receiver. As the season went on, his role steadily got bigger until he was forced into a starting role. Ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, Valdes-Scantling found his way onto Thursday's injury report. According to 49ers reporter Cam Inman, it is a calf injury.

“Another 49ers wide receiver hurt,” Inman said. “Marquez Valdes-Scantling (calf) did not practice, nor did Ricky Pearsall (knee). But Jauan Jennings, Jordan Watkins and Skyy Moore did through their injuries.”

Jennings is trending towards returning to the field for San Francisco on Sunday. However, he may be the only veteran wideout available for Shanahan entering a tough game at home. However, Valdes-Scantling has two more days to recover in order to make it onto the field for the 49ers in Week 7. Regardless of who plays for Shanahan, it won't be easy to get to 5-2.

Despite injuries across the team, San Francisco is off to a hot start to the season. However, Pearsall's injury leaves the team at far less than full strength as the regular season continues. Shanahan has his hands full trying to manufacture an effective offense without most of his main weapons. Valdes-Scantling's injury timetable is unknown, but he could face a multi-week absence.

The 49ers' injuries have defined their season after six weeks. San Francisco likely won't have Valdes-Scantling in the mix on Sunday, putting the team behind the eight ball early.