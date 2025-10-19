The San Francisco 49ers have been dealt devastating blows with season-ending injuries to two of their defensive cornerstones. Edge rusher Nick Bosa suffered a torn ACL in Week 3, while All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner sustained a fractured and dislocated ankle in Week 6. With both superstars sidelined, the 49ers must explore the trade market before the November 4 deadline to salvage their championship aspirations.​

The loss of these two defensive anchors has left massive voids on both sides of San Francisco's front seven. Bosa ranks fourth in the NFL in pressure rate since 2019, while Warner had missed just one game in his entire seven-year career before this injury. Replacing them won't be easy, but several quality options exist on the trade market as struggling teams look to sell assets.​

Top 5 Trade Targets to Replace Nick Bosa

No. 5: Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins

The former first-round pick has been plagued by injuries recently but represents an affordable option for the 49ers. Phillips is in the final year of his rookie contract with a cap hit under $13.2 million, making him financially attractive. While he has just one sack in six games this season, his pressure rate of 14.5% shows underlying potential. The Dolphins are receiving “lots of calls” about Phillips, and he could likely be acquired for a fourth or fifth-round pick.​

No. 4: Arden Key, Tennessee Titans

The 29-year-old pass-rush specialist offers depth at a modest cost. Key has developed into a valuable rotational player, though his production has declined this season with just a 5.2% pressure rate. However, a change of scenery could revitalize his career as a situational rusher. The asking price would be minimal, likely no more than a late-round pick, making him a low-risk addition for the 49ers' depleted edge rotation.​

No. 3: Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins

The two-time Pro Bowler has shown he's recovered well from his torn ACL, recording four sacks through six games this season. At 29 years old, Chubb still possesses the tools to be an impact player, though his contract complicates matters with cap hits exceeding $31 million in 2026 and 2027. If the Dolphins are willing to absorb some salary, Chubb could be a significant upgrade who brings playoff experience and pass-rushing prowess.​

No. 2: Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants

The former No. 5 overall pick is finally reaching his potential with 2.5 sacks through four games. At just 24 years old, Thibodeaux offers both immediate production and long-term upside. He's under contract through 2026 on his fifth-year option, providing cost control beyond this season. The Giants' 2-4 record makes them potential sellers, though they may demand significant compensation—likely a second or third-round pick—for their talented young edge rusher.​

No. 1: Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

The four-time Pro Bowler represents the most impactful option available. Hendrickson has been dominant with four sacks and eight quarterback hits in six games this season, maintaining his elite 90.4 pass-rush grade. Despite the Bengals' improved record after winning on Thursday Night Football, reports indicate San Francisco has expressed “the most enthusiasm” for acquiring him. The asking price would be steep—reportedly a young player who can contribute immediately plus a mid-round pick—but Hendrickson's track record of 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons makes him worth the investment.​

Top 5 Trade Targets to Replace Fred Warner

No. 5: Bobby Okereke, New York Giants

The Giants linebacker brings reliability and experience with a $14.4 million cap hit in 2025. Okereke has been a consistent performer, though not a Pro Bowl-caliber player. At a rebuilding 2-4, the Giants could be motivated sellers willing to move veterans for draft capital. His steady production would help stabilize the 49ers' linebacker corps without breaking the bank.​

No. 4: Ernest Jones IV, Seattle Seahawks

Jones transformed Seattle's defense after arriving via trade last season. The 25-year-old middle linebacker is a former Super Bowl champion with the Rams who excels as a run stopper. However, the Seahawks are actively working to extend him, making a trade unlikely unless negotiations break down. If available, Jones would command significant compensation due to his youth and upside.​

No. 3: Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis Colts

Franklin has been one of the NFL's most productive tacklers with 345 stops over the past two seasons, second only to Foyesade Oluokun. The 29-year-old just signed an extension through 2027, making him unlikely to be traded. However, if the Colts struggle and look to reset, Franklin's leadership and tackle production would provide immediate value to San Francisco's defense.​

No. 2: Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

The All-Pro linebacker remains one of the league's elite at the position. However, Baltimore's 1-5 start has sparked speculation about potential trades. Smith carries a massive contract that could complicate any deal, and he's currently dealing with injury concerns. The Ravens would demand premium compensation, likely a first-round pick plus additional assets, making this a challenging but transformative acquisition.​​

No. 1: Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints

At 36 years old, Davis remains highly productive with 51 tackles ranking 12th in the NFL. His 81.2 overall grade ranks eighth among qualified linebackers, and his 90.5 run-defense grade demonstrates he's still elite against the run. The Saints' 1-5 record makes them sellers, and Davis is on an expiring contract, meaning they could trade him for future assets. A fourth-round pick should be sufficient compensation, and his familiarity with playoff football would provide veteran leadership during San Francisco's championship push.​