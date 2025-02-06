The final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy, also known as Mr. Irrelevant has far exceeded expectations, emerging as the San Francisco 49ers’ franchise quarterback. As Purdy enters the final year of his four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract, he will receive a massive payday.

Recently, Robert Mays and Dianna Russini explored Purdy’s contract situation in a crossover episode of The Athletic Football Show with Scoop City.

When Mays asked Russini if she believes the 49ers are comfortable paying Purdy $55 to $60 million, here’s what she said:

“Yeah, I think that’s going to be the number that they wind up sitting at. I think the agent is going to try to get more but they’ll wind up settling in that area. Let’s make it clear though, I don’t think Brock Purdy’s sitting there going, ‘I’m demanding I want to be the highest-paid quarterback.’ I think for Brock Purdy if it was up to him he’d probably make a little bit more than he is now as long as he can drive his Toyota. I don’t think this is the type of player that’s in this to be the richest man in football, and I think he just wants to be paid what he’s worth and continue to try to improve it and get them a Super Bowl.”

Mr. Irrelevant took over as the 49ers’ starter in his rookie season and never looked back. He led San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance in 2023, throwing for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, breaking the franchise's single-season passing record. Despite a challenging 2024 campaign in which the team finished 6-11, Purdy still put up 3,864 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 15 games.

Both General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have publicly expressed confidence in Purdy as their long-term starter.

“I plan on being with Brock here the whole time I’m here. Brock’s been a stud,” Shanahan said in January, per ABC7. He’s a guy I’ve got a lot of confidence in. We’re capable of winning the Super Bowl with him.”

If the 49ers fail to extend Brock Purdy's contract this offseason, they could use the franchise tag in 2026, preventing him from hitting the open market. However, doing so could complicate their salary cap situation.