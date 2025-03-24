The San Francisco 49ers don’t have an easy roster fix. They’ve struggled to find a trade partner for Brandon Aiyuk, and suggestions have been made for them to trade down in the draft. However, here is the perfect trade the 49ers must complete after the 2025 NFL free-agency frenzy.

Coming off a very disappointing 6-11 season, the 49ers don’t have the same roster talent they’ve enjoyed in years past. But they have 11 picks in the upcoming draft, so there is a strong opportunity for them to get younger for the 2025 season.

And their perfect trade revolves around moving up — not down — in the draft.

49ers GM John Lynch should trade up for outstanding talent

San Francisco general manager John Lynch needs to rebuild the 49ers roster, and they have enough selections to do it. However, five of their picks come in rounds 5 and 7. They aren’t going to find game-changing talent in those spots.

But having the No. 11 pick overall, and a juicy Round 2 selection at No. 43, the 49ers have the capital to move up.

But where would they go? The target should be Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou. This would strengthen their offensive line for the 2025 season and give them a long-term answer when 37-year-old Trent Williams decides to hang up his cleats.

Where Membou goes in the draft will depend on the quarterback chase. If teams trade up for quarterbacks, Membou could fall perhaps to the No. 8 selection. The 49ers could deal with the Panthers. Since it’s only three spots and the Panthers don’t have a player they’re stuck on, the 49ers might be able to deal their No. 11 pick along with their first third-round pick to swap with the Panthers.

Could Armand Membou be a game-changer for 49ers?

Membou has many good NFL traits, according to Lance Zierlein of nfl.com.

“Membou plays with composed quickness and elite body control,” Zierlein wrote. “He delivers good pop on contact and has the range to spring runs with blocks in space. Footwork and core strength fuel stick-block sustain, but he can be outreached by edge-setters. His pass sets are technically sound, and he processes twists and blitzes quickly.

“Membou plays with a varied pass-set strategy and crafty hands to stymie rush momentum, but teams will have to live with long-armed rushers collapsing the pocket on him at times. Hands and feet work in unison to mirror speed and edge-to-edge rush challenges. He’s still growing into his frame but his game boasts unusual maturity. Membou’s potential impact at a premium position should keep him at tackle, but he has outstanding potential regardless.”

However, the offensive line isn't necessarily something high on 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s priority list. There’s a catch, according to sfchronicle.com.

“I mean, you want to invest in wherever you think makes you the best team,” Shanahan said. “You can sit there and load up on O-linemen and draft them three years in a row and go spend on free agents and then not have many people score touchdowns or rush the quarterback.”

Moving up to get Membou would be a departure in that regard for Shanahan. But that’s what he needs to do. He hasn’t been able to win the biggest chip with his current approach that devalues linemen. His offensive line coach Chris Foerster explained the logic.

“We’ve got ways with our system — we can chip (pass rushers), we can do all sorts of things to help guys: slide lines, double team the best rusher on the team,” Foerster said. “There are so many mechanisms to help alignment. If a guy can’t get open, if a guy can’t catch the ball and run, that’s where we have a problem.”

Shanahan apparently wants the offensive linemen to just be there.

“Outside of people like (Williams), I like offensive lineman that I don’t say their name one time the entire game,” Shanahan said. “Not like, ‘Oh, my God, did you just see him kill him? ’ Or, ‘Oh, my God, who the heck just missed the three technique? ’ And it’s about staying in front of people and being consistent so you can survive every play. So you have a chance to get to play the ball to your playmakers.”

San Francisco needs to take a step forward with its offensive line if it wants to be a legitimate contender in 2025 and not just mail in the season.

Perhaps the biggest challenge will be the organization convincing Shanahan this is what he needs to go. The stubborn head coach said he had pride in the offensive line after a game toward the end of the dismal season, according to nbcsportsbayarea.com.

“I was real proud of them,” Shanahan said. “I don't think I've ever had to start a guy who was on a different team's practice squad the week before. So for those guys to come in, come in during Christmas week and to really just figure out the language so they could do their assignments right, and then get out there on ‘Monday Night Football' and try to perform, too. I earned a lot of respect for those guys.”

The 49ers seem to be at a crossroads. They've had a ton of success under Shanahan, but also experienced lean years. With the roster in a state of flux, questions about Shanahan's future may begin to emerge. It's not make or break in 2025. But another bad year might put him on the hot seat.