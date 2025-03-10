Linebacker Ernest Jones IV will stay with the Seattle Seahawks for years to come. That's after the two sides have reportedly agreed to an extension deal, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Sources: LB Ernest Jones IV and the #Seahawks agreed to terms on a 3-year contract extension worth $33M with $15M guaranteed, keeping him with Seattle,” Rapoport shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

“Jones, who was traded twice in the past year, has found a home in a deal done by @agentturner1 & @Agentbutler1 of @Agency1AMG,” Rapoport added.

This move by the Seahawks on Jones comes on the heels of the team's deal on the same day with defensive tackle Jarran Reed and the recent trade of quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jones's NFL career has been quite an adventure of late. He spent time with two teams in 2024. In August, the Tennessee Titans acquired him via a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, along with a sixth-round pick and a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. In October, the Rams decided to part ways with Jones, trading him to the Seahawks in exchange for linebacker Jerome Baker and a fourth-round pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.

It is also worth noting that the 25-year-old Jones went through a knee procedure in the offseason, but that clearly did not deter the Seahawks from giving him an extension. If anything, it might have helped make the decision easier for Seattle.

“This news of surgery makes it seem like a bad thing,” Jones' agent, Ira Turner of the Agency1 Athlete Management Group, shared in a post on X. It’s the best thing to happen to Ernest since the trade to Seattle. The doctors fixed a knee issue he’s had for more than a year and he’ll be healthy going forward.

Jones, who turned 25 years old in November, was a third-round pick (103rd overall) by the Rams in the 2021 NFL draft. In 16 games combined with the Titans and the Seahawks last season, the South Carolina Gamecocks football product collected a total of 138 combined tackles (77 solo) with four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, four passes defended, a forced fumble and 0.5 sacks.