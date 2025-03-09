The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine has provided a much clearer outlook on how teams may approach the draft. For the Arizona Cardinals, they must continue building on the foundation they’ve set over the past two seasons. With pressing needs on both offense and defense, and a promising young core led by quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals must make the most of their draft capital to accelerate their rebuild. Using Pro Football Focus' (PFF) draft simulator, we conducted a five-round mock to explore how Arizona can strengthen its roster ahead of the 2025 season.

A Step Forward, But Not Enough

The Cardinals have significant roster needs heading into 2025. Sure, the offense remains in relatively good shape. However, the defense has several gaps that must be addressed. One of the biggest priorities is adding an elite pass rusher to complement Zaven Collins. He led the team in sacks last season. Yes, linebacker BJ Ojulari is expected to return from an ACL injury. That said, bringing in a more experienced edge defender would be a valuable move. Additionally, with Kyzir White's future uncertain, securing a veteran linebacker to maintain stability on defense would be a crucial step.

On the offensive side, the Cardinals should look to add at least one reliable player to reinforce an offensive line that could see turnover due to free agency. Sure, the defense remains the primary focus. However, ensuring Murray has adequate protection and keeping the offense on an upward trajectory cannot be overlooked.

Here we'll try to look at the Arizona Cardinals' 5-round post-combine 2025 NFL mock draft, per the PFF simulator.

Round 1, Pick 16: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Arizona’s secondary was a glaring weakness in 2024. That makes cornerback one of the team’s biggest priorities. Jahdae Barron from Texas brings a blend of athleticism, intelligence, and versatility that would immediately elevate the Cardinals' defensive backfield. He can play both on the outside and in the slot. Barron thrives in coverage and has a knack for creating turnovers. These are qualities that align perfectly with head coach Jonathan Gannon’s defensive philosophy.

Barron embodies versatility. He is a natural zone defender with elite instincts and anticipation. As such, he is an asset at safety, cornerback, or as a nickel defender. His skill set fits seamlessly into Cover 3 or quarters-heavy defensive schemes. This can provide the Cardinals with a much-needed playmaker. His ability to match up against top-tier receivers makes him an ideal candidate to solidify the Cardinals' secondary for years to come.

Round 2, Pick 47: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Arizona bolsters its defense further by selecting Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts. He is a ball-hawking defender who addresses the team’s weak deep coverage. Remember that the Cardinals struggled with pass defense and tackling in 2024. As such, Watts’ playmaking ability could be a game-changer. He led college football with six interceptions last season. He has also shown a keen ability to read quarterbacks and break on the ball. Yes, he needs to refine his tackling. Still, his physicality and instincts make him a perfect Day 2 selection.

If Budda Baker remains in Arizona, pairing him with Watts would give the Cardinals one of the league’s most dynamic safety duos. The latter's aggressive play style and ability to disrupt passing lanes could be instrumental in revitalizing Arizona’s struggling secondary.

Round 3, Pick 78: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

On offense, the Cardinals must surround Kyler Murray with more reliable target. This is particularly true in the short-to-intermediate passing game. LSU’s Mason Taylor presents an intriguing option at tight end. He blends solid receiving skills with dependable blocking. Yes,

Taylor is still developing and could become a more complete player with added strength. At this stage, he projects as a move tight end detached from the line of scrimmage. However, if he improves his physicality, he could emerge as a more well-rounded and reliable weapon for Murray.

Round 4, Pick 114: Jalen Rivers, OL, Miami

Offensive line depth remains a significant concern for Arizona. That makes Jalen Rivers from Miami a smart addition. Rivers’ versatility allows him to play both guard and tackle. This gives the Cardinals much-needed flexibility in their protection schemes. A technically sound lineman, Rivers excels in pass blocking and has the ability to shore up interior depth.

Yes, he lacks elite athleticism and may struggle against speed rushers. That said, Rivers fits well in a gap-based run scheme and provides stability to a unit that must do a better job of protecting Murray. His presence ensures that Arizona has insurance against potential injuries or free-agency losses along the line.

Round 5, Pick 153: Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois

Marvin Harrison Jr has already established himself as Arizona’s No. 1 receiver. However, the Cardinals still need depth and a reliable red-zone target. Illinois’ Pat Bryant brings size, physicality, and a strong catch radius. These make him an ideal rotational receiver.

Sure, he may not have the elite athleticism to be an immediate WR2. That said, Bryant’s strong hands and blocking ability make him a valuable piece in the Cardinals’ offense. His knack for winning contested catches gives Murray another weapon in key third-down and goal-line situations. Adding Bryant ensures that Arizona continues to build a well-rounded receiving corps capable of making plays at all levels of the field.

Cardinals Must Continue to Build

With this five-round mock draft, the Cardinals address key deficiencies on both sides of the ball while ensuring that Kyler Murray has the support he needs to lead the team back into playoff contention. Strengthening the secondary with Barron and Watts should immediately improve their pass defense, while adding Rivers to the offensive line provides much-needed stability in the trenches. On offense, Taylor and Bryant give Arizona more weapons to help maximize Murray’s playmaking ability. If the Cardinals can execute a draft similar to this, they could take a significant step forward in 2025 and put themselves in position to contend in a highly competitive NFC West.