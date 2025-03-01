The Seattle Seahawks have been a model of consistency over the past decade, but steady performance hasn’t necessarily translated into championship success. Sure, they remain competitive. However, the gap between them and the NFL’s elite has widened. The 2025 offseason presents a crucial opportunity for Seattle to bridge that divide and reestablish itself as a legitimate contender. To do so, they must address their most glaring weakness—offensive line stability.

Reflecting on the Seahawks’ 2024 Season

Mike Macdonald’s first year at the helm in Seattle wasn’t a failure, but it didn’t meet expectations either.

Despite securing 10 wins, the Seahawks’ season ended in disappointment. They were in the hunt for the NFC West crown but faltered down the stretch. This reignited debates over Geno Smith’s future at quarterback and what additional moves were needed to ensure a return to the postseason.

Evaluating the Seahawks is tricky—they boast a talented roster and have posted three straight winning seasons. However, those years have yielded just one playoff appearance and no postseason victories. Seattle isn’t a team in need of a complete overhaul. That said, it must find a way to take the next step and break through to true contention.

Here we'll try to identify the perfect trade that the Seattle Seahawks must try to complete in the 2025 NFL offseason.

Offseason Landscape

The Seahawks head into the 2025 offseason with significant financial commitments to Smith, Tyler Lockett, and DK Metcalf. Ideally, that investment would be fueling one of the league’s most productive passing attacks. However, that hasn’t been the case. Seattle ranked just 20th in Expected Points Added (EPA) per pass, while Smith finished the season 21st in total QBR. This points to an offense that has likely reached its ceiling in its current form.

A major reason for the Seahawks’ shortcomings was their offensive line, which struggled mightily throughout the season. Despite coming close to a playoff berth, their inability to protect Smith or generate consistent push in the run game proved costly.

Seattle’s offensive line ranked 31st in Pro Football Focus (PFF) grading. They finished among the bottom four teams in both yards before contact and pressure rate allowed. The Seahawks have allocated just the 29th-most cap dollars to their offensive line and have used only one top-50 draft pick on an offensive lineman in the past eight years.

Yes, left tackle Charles Cross has established himself as a reliable presence. However, the rest of the unit remains a liability. Addressing this glaring weakness must be a priority. Trading for veteran right tackle Jack Conklin could be the solution Seattle desperately needs.

Why Jack Conklin is the Answer

Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin may not have been an elite performer in 2024. Still, he was one of the Browns’ most dependable offensive linemen. Despite playing in a challenging situation, he earned a respectable 66.2 PFF grade. More importantly, he was Cleveland’s most consistent tackle.

Cleveland’s financial situation makes Conklin a prime trade candidate. The Browns are facing significant salary cap constraints. Conklin’s $14 million salary in 2025 could make him expendable. With offensive line play at a premium around the league, demand for a proven veteran like Conklin will be high.

If the Browns can offload his contract in exchange for a younger, cheaper player or draft capital, it would provide them with much-needed flexibility. This opens the door for a team like Seattle, which is in dire need of an upgrade at right tackle and can maneuver its cap to make the financials work.

Conklin: A Reliable, Proven Commodity

At 30 years old, Conklin remains one of the league’s top right tackles. He brings a wealth of experience and dependability. Originally a first-round pick, he has excelled with both the Tennessee Titans and the Browns. He has showcased strong pass protection skills while being equally effective in the run game. His well-rounded skill set aligns perfectly with Seattle’s offensive philosophy. They require stability on the edges to support both the passing attack and ground game.

Recall that the Seahawks have invested heavily in their playmakers. They have a receiving trio of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Additionally, Kenneth Walker III has shown flashes of being a dynamic running back but has been frequently hampered by poor blocking. Acquiring Conklin would provide a stabilizing presence on the right side. He could allow Seattle’s skill players to reach their full potential. His ability to create running lanes and keep pressure off the quarterback would be an immediate game-changer for the Seahawks’ offense.

What a Trade Would Look Like

Seahawks Receive:

RT Jack Conklin

Browns Receive:

2025 fourth-round pick

2025 sixth-round pick

Seattle wouldn’t need to part with premium draft capital to land Conklin. A mid-round pick, potentially a third or fourth-rounder, coupled with a late-round selection, should be enough to entice Cleveland, given the Browns’ cap situation. The Seahawks have the financial flexibility to absorb Conklin’s contract, and the return on investment would be substantial.

Geno Smith has proven he can be effective when given time to operate, as evidenced by his breakout 2022 season. However, when the pocket collapses, his efficiency drops significantly. By securing Conklin as their right tackle, Seattle would dramatically improve pass protection, allowing Smith to make better reads and capitalize on the team’s talented receiving corps.

Final Thoughts

The Seahawks have built a talented roster, but their inability to consistently protect the quarterback and establish a dominant run game has prevented them from reaching their full potential. By trading for Jack Conklin, Seattle would address its most pressing need, transforming its offense into a more efficient and explosive unit. If the Seahawks truly want to make the leap from playoff hopeful to legitimate contender, this is the trade they must complete in the 2025 NFL offseason.