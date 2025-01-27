The Seattle Seahawks are hiring Klint Kubiak to fill their offensive coordinator role under head coach Mike Macdonald, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Kubiak served as the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator in 2024, helping that offense get off to a fast start, but the unit slowed down as the injuries piled up throughout the season. Still, Kubiak was the top choice for the Seahawks as offensive coordinator, and he will replace Ryan Grubb, who was fired after one season with the Seahawks.

Other candidates the Seahawks pursued included Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hand Fraley and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich. Fraley opted to stay put. Byron Leftwich also interviewed for the role, and the Seahawks eventually went with Kubiak.

Klint Kubiak is the son of Gary Kubiak, the former head coach of the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. His father won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos. Klint has extensive experience as a coach, going back to his start in the college ranks in 2010 with Texas A&M as an offensive quality control coach. He stayed with Texas A&M as a graduate assistant in 2012, before becoming an offensive quality control coach with the Minnesota Vikings for 2013 and 2014. He spent one year with Kansas as the wide receivers coach, before joining his father's coaching staff from 2016-2018 as an offensive assistant.

In 2019, Kubiak returned to the Vikings as a quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. He then returned to Denver as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022, then moved to the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 to be the passing coordinator there under Kyle Shanahan, before taking the offensive coordinator job with the Saints this past season.

Klint Kubiak is an experienced coach who is a football lifer due to family ties. He is someone who could end up as a head coach if he succeeds as the offensive coordinator for the Seahawks.

For Macdonald, this is a critical hire. It is vital for defensive head coaches to nail offensive coordinator hires. It will be interesting to see how Kubiak fares, and the moves the Seahawks have up their sleeve in the offseason.