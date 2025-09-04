Ahead of the Seattle Seahawks' Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, they inked their offensive lineman Abe Lucas to a three-year extension, worth $46 million. With their new quarterback, Sam Darnold, set to make his Seahawks debut, Seattle vowed to keep him protected with Lucas as the offensive line's anchor.

Lucas can reportedly earn more money, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The #Seahawks and OT Abe Lucas have agreed to terms on a three-year, $46 million extension with the chance to earn more via incentives, sources say. The 2022 third-rounder, who was set to be a free agent, stays with Seattle,” Garafolo reported.

Lucas was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He started all 16 games as a rookie before injuries plagued the past two seasons, playing in only 13 games throughout that span. Prior to the extension, Lucas was entering the final year of his deal. The Seahawks avoided seeing Abe test the free agency waters. Despite waiting to see if he can have another healthy season similar to his rookie campaign, Seattle locked in its offensive lineup for the foreseeable future.

Coming off of the 2024 NFL season, where the Seahawks finished 10-7, missing the playoffs due to a three NFC wild-card teams capturing at least 11 wins, they'll look to bounce back with a stronger finish this upcoming season. Lucas will be the Seahawks' starting right tackle when they face the 49ers in Week 1.

Seahawks can breathe a sigh of relief after Jake Bobo head injury

The Seahawks' offense caught a break after wide receiver Jake Bobo suffered a head injury in their final preseason game. Bobo collided with Packers cornerback Tyler Hall ahead of Week 1. Fortunately, it wasn't a serious injury as the Seahawks' offense caught a break in not losing their wide receiver before the 2025 NFL season.

With Seahakws right tackle Abe Lucas healthy and a healthy batch of wide receivers, Sam Darnold will make his Seahawks debut with hopes of a promising 2025 NFL season.