Once the Los Angeles Rams informed Cooper Kupp of his release, it took a bit longer than maybe some would've expected for the former Super Bowl MVP to land on his next team. However, the Seattle Seahawks signed Kupp to a three-year, $42 million contract in free agency, showing they still believe in the soon-to-be 32-year-old receiver heading into 2025. Although Kupp might have his doubters out there, he's ready to put that noise to sleep in the 2025 season with his new team.

“I've said it before,” Kupp said via NFL Network on X. “I've said it years ago: If the things that I see in my head — the things I envision when I play football — I see myself doing things, if I wasn't seeing that on tape — if I wasn't able to make that stuff come to life — I wouldn't be playing football anymore. And I still see that. I still see myself playing this game at a very high level. I see myself as an ascending player. Any narrative that is any different is just someone that hasn’t watched a whole lot of film.

“Obviously, it's tough because I get to see every rep I take, right? I get to see all the practice reps. I get to see all the offseason reps. And, I feel so good about the football that I can play still. I'm thankful for the Seattle Seahawks and the work that they did behind the scenes to be able to feel good about the football that I can put on tape and their belief in me. I'm real excited to bring that to life for the next few years here.”

After avoiding the injury bug — for the most part — throughout his first five seasons in the NFL, Kupp hasn't been as avoidant in the last three years.

Essentially, Kupp hasn't had an overly productive year since his GOAT-level 2021 season. In 2021, Kupp finished the season with 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards, and 16 receiving touchdowns.

Not only did he win the triple crown as a receiver, but he was invited to the Pro Bowl, was voted a first-team All-Pro, won Offensive Player of the Year, hoisted the Lombardi Trophy, and was named Super Bowl MVP.

Even if he had one reception for -4 yards for the rest of his career, no one can take away how impressive Kupp's historic 2021 season was.

But — in his eyes — Cooper Kupp is ready to take on a new challenge with the Seahawks, heading back home to Washington state and proving the doubters wrong in 2025 and beyond by showing he still has good football left in him after signing in free agency.