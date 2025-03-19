The Seattle Seahawks made a bold decision trading DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. They also released Tyler Lockett, forcing the team to revamp its wide receiver room. As a result, the front office managed to sign former Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp to play alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old wide receiver opened up about his transition, moving on from the Rams and playing for the Seahawks. After playing in L.A. for eight seasons, Kupp admitted that the change has been “difficult,” according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. He also claimed that he originally didn't want to play for a different NFC West team to play against the Rams twice a season.

“It has been difficult. Without a doubt, it has been difficult.”

Cooper Kupp said he wasn’t motivated to stay in the NFC West so he could play the Rams twice a year. But he did open up about how hard his exit from Los Angeles has been on him after eight seasons with the team. “It has been difficult. Without a doubt, it has been difficult.” pic.twitter.com/HhKhGtaH0R — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cooper Kupp will now play for the Seahawks and serve as a Top 2 option in the passing game for newly acquired quarterback Sam Darnold. Kupp emerged as a superstar in the league in the 2021 season by earning the triple crown. He led the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and receiving touchdowns (16) in Matthew Stafford's first year with the team. The Rams won the Super Bowl that season beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

However, since then, Kupp has missed 18 out of 51 possible games in the past three seasons due to injury. Cooper Kupp ended the 2024 campaign with 67 receptions, 710 receiving yards, and six touchdowns for the Rams.

This will be the first time in his professional career that he'll play for a team that isn't the Rams. But Cooper Kupp does return to his home state of Washington, as he grew up in Yakima and played for the Eastern Washington Eagles in college. So, Cooper Kupp will likely have plenty of fans in Seattle now that he's with the Seahawks despite playing for an NFC West rival throughout his entire career.