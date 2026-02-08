The road to Super Bowl LX has been a grueling eighteen-week journey, and now the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots stand as the final contenders for the Lombardi Trophy. Health concerns loomed large over both rosters this week, particularly regarding Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. Fortunately, both stars have been cleared to play.

Emmanwori, who had been spotted in a walking boot, returned to full practice, prompting head coach Mike Macdonald to joke that the rookie is indeed alive.

Maye similarly dismissed concerns about his throwing shoulder, assuring fans he feels great heading into the matchup.

While New England still monitors the status of Robert Spillane and Harold Landry, and Seattle watches fullback Robbie Ouzts, both teams are largely intact for the 3:30 PM Pacific kickoff at Levi’s Stadium.

This championship rematch inevitably brings back memories of Super Bowl XLIX, a game that Marshawn Lynch believes fundamentally broke the Seahawks.

According to a report from the NY Times, Lynch recalled his surreal reaction to the infamous goal-line interception, noting that he actually laughed when the play call came in.

To Lynch, the decision to pass instead of giving him the ball felt like a betrayal of the identity Pete Carroll had preached.

He explained that the choice stripped the players of their respect for the coaching staff, as it signaled the organization wasn't standing ten toes down on its word.

The lack of trust created a permanent friction in the locker room, transforming what once felt like a brotherhood into a workplace filled with suspicion and tension.

Now, a new generation looks to write a different ending.

Nick Emmanwori, the Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up, is expected to be a centerpiece of Mike Macdonald’s versatile defensive strategy on Sunday.

After missing Thursday's practice with a low-ankle sprain, Emmanwori's full participation on Friday was a massive sigh of relief for Seattle.

As the team prepares for the grandest stage, the focus remains on capturing the magic that was lost in that one-yard disaster, with the rookie safety determined to start his twenty-second birthday with a championship ring.