The Seattle Seahawks won their first Super Bowl with a cerebral and quick linebacker. Twelve years after Bobby Wagner, former teammate Ernest Jones IV is now the star LB. But Jones' brains came into play in toppling the New England Patriots.

Jones clearly hit the playbook hard — as he called out Patriots plays during the Sunday romp. One moment shows Jones alerting his defensive linemen to stay down and watch the run. Sure enough, Seattle snuffed the play out with Jones helping pile the tackle.

The former third rounder has improved his meticulous side since coming into the league. Time spent with the past beloved Seahawks star Wagner certainly helped.

Jones and “B Wagz” briefly teamed together with the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 season. The then second-year LB lifted his tackle totals to 114 playing opposite of Wagner that season. Now Jones has become the beloved LB in front of the “12's,” and the most vocal.

Ernest Jones ignited loud responses in fiery Seahawks Super Bowl message

Jones now owns two Super Bowl rings in his young career that began in 2021. Although he clearly became more passionate about the second one.

That includes Jones dropping an unapologetic NSFW speech in front of fans during the victory parade celebration.

“Quite frankly, if you got anything to say about my quarterback, you got anything to say about my defense, you got anything to say about my O-Line, and you got anything to say about the city of Seattle, I got two words for you: F— YOU!” Jones said over the microphone, drawing lots of cheers inside Lumen Field.

Jones was more tranquil during the Rams' Super Bowl parade. But now he's a veteran star under Mike Macdonald who can speak his mind — as was the case Wednesday.